US defender Sergiño Dest makes Ajax debut

July 29, 2019 3:39 pm
 
Defender Sergiño Dest, a member of the U.S. team at this year’s Under-20 World Cup, has made his competitive debut for Ajax.

The 18-year-old started at left back and moved to left wing later Saturday when Ajax beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0 in the Dutch Super Cup at Amsterdam.

Dest was born in the Netherlands to a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother. He joined the Ajax youth academy in 2012 and most often has been used at right back.

___

