US men’s soccer to play Mexico in New Jersey on Sept 6

July 15, 2019 4:03 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will follow its loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final by playing El Tri in an exhibition on Sept. 6 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match, announced Monday, is among two September exhibitions the Americans have planned.

The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup final at Chicago on July 7. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were among the U.S. players who did not speak with reporters after the game. The friendly is on a FIFA date, which allows the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.

