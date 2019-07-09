Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation

July 9, 2019 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Megan Rapinoe (rah-PEE-noh) has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”

Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe said Tuesday on CNN that she had accepted invitations from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi and Schumer to go to Washington.

The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.