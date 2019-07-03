Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Championship

July 3, 2019 10:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 10 1 6 36 26 10
Indy 10 2 4 34 25 10
North Carolina 8 2 6 30 27 13
New York Red Bulls II 9 4 3 30 32 19
Nashville 8 4 5 29 30 17
Ottawa 7 3 6 27 26 18
Louisville 7 5 5 26 25 21
Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22
Pittsburgh 5 2 7 22 27 16
Saint Louis 5 4 5 20 17 15
Bethlehem Steel 5 8 4 19 26 33
Charlotte 3 7 7 16 19 27
Loudoun 4 6 3 15 18 20
Atlanta 2 3 9 4 13 14 29
Birmingham 3 10 4 13 14 36
Swope Park Rangers 2 8 6 12 20 33
Memphis 2 8 5 11 12 21
Hartford 2 11 4 10 16 37
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 10 2 5 35 45 17
Reno 8 4 5 29 34 25
Fresno 7 2 7 28 29 17
Portland II 7 4 6 27 35 28
El Paso 7 4 6 27 21 16
New Mexico 6 3 8 26 33 28
Austin 7 6 5 26 23 21
OKC Energy 6 5 7 25 24 26
Sacramento 7 6 2 23 24 19
Las Vegas 6 7 4 22 25 25
LA Galaxy II 5 6 7 22 27 37
Real Monarchs 6 6 3 21 31 29
San Antonio 5 8 5 20 25 27
Rio Grande Valley 5 7 4 19 29 29
Orange County 4 6 7 19 25 28
Tulsa 4 8 5 17 25 37
Colorado Springs 4 11 2 14 15 31
Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Indy 3, Birmingham 0

Ottawa 3, Charleston 2

Advertisement

New York Red Bulls II , Nashville , tie

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

El Paso 0, San Antonio 0, tie

Reno 2, Portland II 1

Friday, June 28

Bethlehem Steel 3, Hartford 0

Loudoun 2, Atlanta 2 1

Saturday, June 29

Charlotte 1, Memphis 0

Louisville 1, Indy 1, tie

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Pittsburgh 4, Birmingham 1

New York Red Bulls II 1, Charleston 1, tie

North Carolina 1, Nashville 0

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Austin 5, Colorado Springs 0

LA Galaxy II 2, Orange County 1

Real Monarchs 3, Tulsa 1

Fresno 3, El Paso 0

OKC Energy 1, Las Vegas 0

Phoenix 4, Portland II 2

Reno 2, Sacramento 0

Sunday, June 30

Swope Park Rangers 2, Saint Louis 1

Wednesday, July 3

San Antonio 3, Austin 0

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Loudoun at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Tampa Bay at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.