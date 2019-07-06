USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|1
|6
|36
|26
|10
|Indy
|10
|2
|4
|34
|25
|10
|North Carolina
|8
|2
|7
|31
|28
|14
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|4
|4
|31
|33
|20
|Nashville
|8
|5
|5
|29
|31
|19
|Louisville
|8
|5
|5
|29
|27
|22
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|7
|28
|27
|19
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|7
|25
|28
|16
|Charleston
|5
|4
|8
|23
|23
|22
|Saint Louis
|5
|4
|6
|21
|19
|17
|Bethlehem Steel
|5
|9
|4
|19
|26
|34
|Charlotte
|3
|7
|8
|17
|20
|28
|Loudoun
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|22
|Memphis
|3
|8
|5
|14
|16
|22
|Atlanta 2
|3
|9
|4
|13
|14
|29
|Birmingham
|3
|10
|4
|13
|14
|36
|Swope Park Rangers
|2
|8
|6
|12
|20
|33
|Hartford
|2
|12
|4
|10
|17
|41
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Phoenix
|10
|2
|5
|35
|45
|17
|Reno
|9
|4
|5
|32
|38
|25
|Fresno
|8
|2
|7
|31
|30
|17
|Portland II
|7
|4
|6
|27
|35
|28
|El Paso
|7
|4
|6
|27
|21
|16
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|8
|26
|33
|28
|Austin
|7
|6
|5
|26
|23
|21
|OKC Energy
|6
|5
|7
|25
|24
|26
|Sacramento
|7
|7
|2
|23
|24
|20
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|5
|23
|27
|27
|LA Galaxy II
|5
|6
|8
|23
|29
|39
|Orange County
|5
|6
|7
|22
|27
|29
|Real Monarchs
|6
|6
|3
|21
|31
|29
|San Antonio
|5
|8
|5
|20
|25
|27
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|8
|5
|20
|29
|33
|Tulsa
|4
|8
|5
|17
|25
|37
|Colorado Springs
|4
|12
|2
|14
|16
|33
|Tacoma
|2
|11
|5
|11
|14
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
San Antonio 3, Austin 0
Reno 4, Rio Grande Valley 0
Fresno 1, Sacramento 0
Pittsburgh 1, Bethlehem Steel 0
Charlotte 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Orange County 2, Colorado Springs 1
LA Galaxy II 2, Las Vegas 2, tie
Ottawa 1, New York Red Bulls II 1, tie
Charleston , Atlanta 2 , tie
Louisville 2, Nashville 1
Loudoun 2, Saint Louis 2, tie
Memphis 4, Hartford 1
Tacoma 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie
El Paso at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.
Tacoma at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.
Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
Orange County at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Louisville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
