USL Championship

July 6, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 10 1 6 36 26 10
Indy 10 2 4 34 25 10
North Carolina 8 2 7 31 28 14
New York Red Bulls II 9 4 4 31 33 20
Nashville 8 5 5 29 31 19
Louisville 8 5 5 29 27 22
Ottawa 7 3 7 28 27 19
Pittsburgh 6 2 7 25 28 16
Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22
Saint Louis 5 4 6 21 19 17
Bethlehem Steel 5 9 4 19 26 34
Charlotte 3 7 8 17 20 28
Loudoun 4 6 4 16 20 22
Memphis 3 8 5 14 16 22
Atlanta 2 3 9 4 13 14 29
Birmingham 3 10 4 13 14 36
Swope Park Rangers 2 8 6 12 20 33
Hartford 2 12 4 10 17 41
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 10 2 5 35 45 17
Reno 9 4 5 32 38 25
Fresno 8 2 7 31 30 17
Portland II 7 4 6 27 35 28
El Paso 7 4 6 27 21 16
New Mexico 6 3 8 26 33 28
Austin 7 6 5 26 23 21
OKC Energy 6 5 7 25 24 26
Sacramento 7 7 2 23 24 20
Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27
LA Galaxy II 5 6 8 23 29 39
Orange County 5 6 7 22 27 29
Real Monarchs 6 6 3 21 31 29
San Antonio 5 8 5 20 25 27
Rio Grande Valley 5 8 5 20 29 33
Tulsa 4 8 5 17 25 37
Colorado Springs 4 12 2 14 16 33
Tacoma 2 11 5 11 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 3

San Antonio 3, Austin 0

Reno 4, Rio Grande Valley 0

Fresno 1, Sacramento 0

Thursday, July 4

Pittsburgh 1, Bethlehem Steel 0

Charlotte 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Orange County 2, Colorado Springs 1

LA Galaxy II 2, Las Vegas 2, tie

Friday, July 5

Ottawa 1, New York Red Bulls II 1, tie

Charleston , Atlanta 2 , tie

Saturday, July 6

Louisville 2, Nashville 1

Loudoun 2, Saint Louis 2, tie

Memphis 4, Hartford 1

Tacoma 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie

El Paso at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Tampa Bay at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

New York Red Bulls II at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Tacoma at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Atlanta 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Orange County at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Louisville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

