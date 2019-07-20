USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 11 1 7 40 30 12 New York Red Bulls II 11 4 4 37 45 24 North Carolina 9 3 7 34 31 15 Indy 10 3 4 34 26 12 Nashville 9 5 5 32 33 19 Ottawa 8 3 8 32 32 20 Louisville 8 5 6 30 28 23 Pittsburgh 6 3 8 26 29 18 Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24 Charlotte 5 7 8 23 23 29 Saint Louis 5 5 6 21 20 19 Bethlehem Steel 5 10 4 19 29 38 Loudoun 4 7 4 16 20 25 Birmingham 4 10 4 16 15 36 Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43 Memphis 3 9 5 14 16 24 Atlanta 2 3 10 4 13 15 37 Hartford 3 14 4 13 24 49 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 12 2 5 41 52 17 Reno 10 4 5 35 41 27 Fresno 9 2 7 34 32 18 Austin 8 7 5 29 26 29 Portland II 7 5 7 28 36 30 El Paso 7 5 7 28 23 20 Real Monarchs 8 6 3 27 37 29 Sacramento 8 7 2 26 25 20 New Mexico 6 5 8 26 34 31 OKC Energy 6 6 8 26 27 30 San Antonio 6 8 5 23 28 28 Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27 LA Galaxy II 5 6 8 23 29 39 Orange County 5 7 7 22 29 32 Rio Grande Valley 5 9 5 20 29 34 Tulsa 4 9 6 18 26 39 Colorado Springs 5 12 2 17 17 33 Tacoma 2 12 5 11 14 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 17

North Carolina 3, Loudoun 0

Swope Park Rangers 4, Hartford 3

Nashville 2, Memphis 0

Reno 3, OKC Energy 2

San Antonio 3, El Paso 1

Friday, July 19

Phoenix 6, Austin 0

Saturday, July 20

Charleston 3, Hartford 2

Bethlehem Steel at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Indy, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa 4, Swope Park Rangers 0

Saint Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Reno at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Reno at Orange County, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Atlanta 2 at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Indy at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Louisville at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Portland II, 9 p.m.

