USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|11
|1
|7
|40
|30
|12
|New York Red Bulls II
|11
|4
|4
|37
|45
|24
|North Carolina
|9
|3
|7
|34
|31
|15
|Indy
|10
|3
|4
|34
|26
|12
|Nashville
|9
|5
|5
|32
|33
|19
|Ottawa
|8
|3
|8
|32
|32
|20
|Louisville
|8
|5
|6
|30
|28
|23
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|8
|26
|29
|18
|Charleston
|6
|4
|8
|26
|26
|24
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|8
|23
|23
|29
|Saint Louis
|5
|5
|6
|21
|20
|19
|Bethlehem Steel
|5
|10
|4
|19
|29
|38
|Loudoun
|4
|7
|4
|16
|20
|25
|Birmingham
|4
|10
|4
|16
|15
|36
|Swope Park Rangers
|3
|10
|6
|15
|25
|43
|Memphis
|3
|9
|5
|14
|16
|24
|Atlanta 2
|3
|10
|4
|13
|15
|37
|Hartford
|3
|14
|4
|13
|24
|49
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Phoenix
|12
|2
|5
|41
|52
|17
|Reno
|10
|4
|5
|35
|41
|27
|Fresno
|9
|2
|7
|34
|32
|18
|Austin
|8
|7
|5
|29
|26
|29
|Portland II
|7
|5
|7
|28
|36
|30
|El Paso
|7
|5
|7
|28
|23
|20
|Real Monarchs
|8
|6
|3
|27
|37
|29
|Sacramento
|8
|7
|2
|26
|25
|20
|New Mexico
|6
|5
|8
|26
|34
|31
|OKC Energy
|6
|6
|8
|26
|27
|30
|San Antonio
|6
|8
|5
|23
|28
|28
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|5
|23
|27
|27
|LA Galaxy II
|5
|6
|8
|23
|29
|39
|Orange County
|5
|7
|7
|22
|29
|32
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|9
|5
|20
|29
|34
|Tulsa
|4
|9
|6
|18
|26
|39
|Colorado Springs
|5
|12
|2
|17
|17
|33
|Tacoma
|2
|12
|5
|11
|14
|49
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
North Carolina 3, Loudoun 0
Swope Park Rangers 4, Hartford 3
Nashville 2, Memphis 0
Reno 3, OKC Energy 2
San Antonio 3, El Paso 1
Phoenix 6, Austin 0
Charleston 3, Hartford 2
Bethlehem Steel at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Indy, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa 4, Swope Park Rangers 0
Saint Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Reno at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Reno at Orange County, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Indy at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Fresno at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Tacoma, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Louisville at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Portland II, 9 p.m.
