USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 12 1 7 43 34 13 New York Red Bulls II 11 4 5 38 47 26 Indy 11 3 4 37 28 12 North Carolina 9 4 7 34 31 16 Nashville 9 5 5 32 33 19 Ottawa 8 3 8 32 32 20 Louisville 8 6 6 30 28 24 Pittsburgh 7 3 8 29 30 18 Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24 Charlotte 5 7 8 23 23 29 Bethlehem Steel 6 10 4 22 30 38 Saint Louis 5 6 6 21 21 23 Birmingham 5 10 4 19 19 36 Loudoun 4 8 4 16 20 27 Memphis 3 9 6 15 18 26 Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43 Hartford 3 14 4 13 24 49 Atlanta 2 3 11 4 13 15 41 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 12 2 5 41 52 17 Reno 11 4 5 38 43 28 Fresno 9 2 7 34 32 18 El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20 Austin 8 7 5 29 26 29 Real Monarchs 8 6 4 28 37 29 Portland II 7 5 7 28 36 30 Sacramento 8 8 2 26 26 22 New Mexico 6 5 8 26 34 31 OKC Energy 6 7 8 26 27 31 San Antonio 6 8 6 24 28 28 Las Vegas 6 7 5 23 27 27 Orange County 5 7 8 23 29 32 Rio Grande Valley 6 9 5 23 31 35 LA Galaxy II 5 7 8 23 30 41 Colorado Springs 6 12 2 20 18 33 Tulsa 4 9 6 18 26 39 Tacoma 2 12 5 11 14 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 17

North Carolina 3, Loudoun 0

Swope Park Rangers 4, Hartford 3

Nashville 2, Memphis 0

Reno 3, OKC Energy 2

San Antonio 3, El Paso 1

Friday, July 19

Phoenix 6, Austin 0

Saturday, July 20

Charleston 3, Hartford 2

Bethlehem Steel 1, Louisville 0

Indy 2, Loudoun 0

Ottawa 4, Swope Park Rangers 0

Pittsburgh 1, North Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 4, Saint Louis 1

Birmingham 4, Atlanta 2 0

Colorado Springs 1, OKC Energy 0

New York Red Bulls II 2, Memphis 2, tie

Rio Grande Valley 2, Sacramento 1

Real Monarchs 0, El Paso 0, tie

Reno 2, LA Galaxy II 1

San Antonio 0, Orange County 0, tie

Portland II at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Reno at Orange County, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Atlanta 2 at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Indy at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Louisville at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Portland II, 9 p.m.

