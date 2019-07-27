USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15 New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26 Indy 11 3 4 37 28 12 North Carolina 9 4 7 34 31 16 Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20 Nashville 9 5 5 32 33 19 Ottawa 8 3 8 32 32 20 Louisville 8 6 6 30 28 24 Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24 Charlotte 5 7 9 24 25 31 Bethlehem Steel 6 10 4 22 30 38 Saint Louis 5 6 6 21 21 23 Birmingham 5 10 4 19 19 36 Loudoun 4 8 4 16 20 27 Memphis 3 9 6 15 18 26 Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43 Atlanta 2 3 11 5 14 17 43 Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 12 2 5 41 52 17 Reno 11 5 5 38 44 32 Fresno 10 2 7 37 34 19 New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32 El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20 Austin 8 7 5 29 26 29 Real Monarchs 8 6 4 28 37 29 Portland II 7 6 7 28 37 32 Sacramento 8 9 2 26 27 24 Orange County 6 7 8 26 33 33 OKC Energy 6 7 8 26 27 31 LA Galaxy II 6 7 8 26 33 42 San Antonio 6 8 6 24 28 28 Las Vegas 6 8 5 23 28 31 Rio Grande Valley 6 9 5 23 31 35 Colorado Springs 6 12 2 20 18 33 Tulsa 4 10 6 18 27 42 Tacoma 3 12 5 14 18 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 24

Orange County 4, Reno 1

Charlotte 2, Atlanta 2 2, tie

LA Galaxy II 3, Tulsa 1

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

New Mexico 2, Sacramento 1

Friday, July 26

New York Red Bulls II 2, Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, July 27

Pittsburgh 4, Hartford 2

Atlanta 2 at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Indy at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Louisville at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Portland II, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Birmingham at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Indy at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Austin at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

