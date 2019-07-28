USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15 New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26 North Carolina 10 4 7 37 35 18 Indy 11 4 4 37 28 14 Nashville 10 5 5 35 35 19 Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20 Ottawa 8 4 8 32 32 22 Louisville 8 7 6 30 28 27 Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24 Saint Louis 6 6 6 24 24 23 Charlotte 5 8 9 24 25 32 Bethlehem Steel 6 11 4 22 30 41 Birmingham 6 10 4 22 20 36 Loudoun 5 8 4 19 23 27 Memphis 4 9 6 18 20 26 Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43 Atlanta 2 3 12 5 14 19 47 Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 13 2 5 44 53 17 Reno 12 5 5 41 48 32 Fresno 10 3 7 37 34 20 Austin 9 7 5 32 27 29 New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32 El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20 OKC Energy 7 7 8 29 29 31 Real Monarchs 8 7 4 28 38 32 Portland II 7 6 7 28 37 32 Sacramento 8 9 3 27 27 24 San Antonio 7 8 6 27 31 29 Orange County 6 7 9 27 33 33 Las Vegas 7 8 5 26 30 32 LA Galaxy II 6 7 8 26 33 42 Rio Grande Valley 6 10 5 23 32 37 Colorado Springs 6 13 2 20 18 37 Tulsa 4 11 6 18 27 43 Tacoma 3 13 5 14 18 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 24

Orange County 4, Reno 1

Charlotte 2, Atlanta 2 2, tie

Advertisement

LA Galaxy II 3, Tulsa 1

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

New Mexico 2, Sacramento 1

Friday, July 26

New York Red Bulls II 2, Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, July 27

Pittsburgh 4, Hartford 2

North Carolina 4, Atlanta 2 2

Birmingham 1, Charlotte 0

Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, ppd.

Nashville 2, Indy 0

Austin 1, Fresno 0

Memphis 2, Ottawa 0

Phoenix 1, Tulsa 0

Saint Louis 3, Bethlehem Steel 0

San Antonio 3, Real Monarchs 1

OKC Energy 2, Tacoma 0

Sacramento 0, Orange County 0, tie

Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Reno 4, Colorado Springs 0

Sunday, July 28

Loudoun 3, Louisville 0

LA Galaxy II at Portland II, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Birmingham at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Indy at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Austin at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.