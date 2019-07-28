Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Championship

July 28, 2019 9:38 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 2 7 43 34 15
New York Red Bulls II 12 4 5 41 49 26
North Carolina 10 4 7 37 35 18
Indy 11 4 4 37 28 14
Nashville 10 5 5 35 35 19
Pittsburgh 8 3 8 32 34 20
Ottawa 8 4 8 32 32 22
Louisville 8 7 6 30 28 27
Charleston 6 4 8 26 26 24
Saint Louis 6 6 6 24 24 23
Charlotte 5 8 9 24 25 32
Bethlehem Steel 6 11 4 22 30 41
Birmingham 6 10 4 22 20 36
Loudoun 5 8 4 19 23 27
Memphis 4 9 6 18 20 26
Swope Park Rangers 3 10 6 15 25 43
Atlanta 2 3 12 5 14 19 47
Hartford 3 15 4 13 26 53
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 13 2 5 44 53 17
Reno 12 5 5 41 48 32
Fresno 10 3 7 37 34 20
Austin 9 7 5 32 27 29
New Mexico 7 5 8 29 36 32
El Paso 7 5 8 29 23 20
OKC Energy 7 7 8 29 29 31
Real Monarchs 8 7 4 28 38 32
Portland II 7 6 7 28 37 32
Sacramento 8 9 3 27 27 24
San Antonio 7 8 6 27 31 29
Orange County 6 7 9 27 33 33
Las Vegas 7 8 5 26 30 32
LA Galaxy II 6 7 8 26 33 42
Rio Grande Valley 6 10 5 23 32 37
Colorado Springs 6 13 2 20 18 37
Tulsa 4 11 6 18 27 43
Tacoma 3 13 5 14 18 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 24

Orange County 4, Reno 1

Charlotte 2, Atlanta 2 2, tie

LA Galaxy II 3, Tulsa 1

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

New Mexico 2, Sacramento 1

Friday, July 26

New York Red Bulls II 2, Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, July 27

Pittsburgh 4, Hartford 2

North Carolina 4, Atlanta 2 2

Birmingham 1, Charlotte 0

Charleston at Swope Park Rangers, ppd.

Nashville 2, Indy 0

Austin 1, Fresno 0

Memphis 2, Ottawa 0

Phoenix 1, Tulsa 0

Saint Louis 3, Bethlehem Steel 0

San Antonio 3, Real Monarchs 1

OKC Energy 2, Tacoma 0

Sacramento 0, Orange County 0, tie

Las Vegas 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Reno 4, Colorado Springs 0

Sunday, July 28

Loudoun 3, Louisville 0

LA Galaxy II at Portland II, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Hartford at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Birmingham at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Indy at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

Reno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Austin at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

