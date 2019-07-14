Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Vargas grinds out decision over Kameda, keeps 122-pound belt

July 14, 2019 12:10 am
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rey Vargas grinded out a unanimous-decision victory over Tomoki Kameda on Saturday night to defend his WBC super bantamweight title.

Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) made his fifth defense of his 122-pound belt in his usual workmanlike style, with the Mexican champion outboxing his Japanese opponent for long stretches of a fairly uneventful bout.

All three judges scored the bout identically: 117-110 to Vargas. The Associated Press scored it 116-111 for Vargas, who was booed by the unsatisfied crowd when he climbed onto the ropes and waved his gloves after the final bell.

Ronny Rios also stopped previously unbeaten Diego De La Hoya in the sixth round of a super bantamweight bout in the outdoor ring that’s famous for unpredictable results.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

