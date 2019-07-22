Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikings sign rookie LS, who has 2 years of Air Force service

July 22, 2019 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed rookie long snapper Austin Cutting, the seventh-round draft pick from Air Force whose two-year military service requirement needed to be scheduled around team activities before his contract could be finalized.

The Vikings announced the deal on Monday, when Cutting was one of 37 rookies and other selected players to report to training camp . The full squad takes the field for the first time on Friday.

The Vikings also signed Tiano Pupungatoa, an undrafted guard from South Dakota State who participated this spring in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Running back Roc Thomas was waived, a week after the NFL issued him a three-game suspension for violating league policy on substances of abuse. Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to marijuana possession.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate