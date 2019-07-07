Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Visitor, Home, Sums

July 7, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 1 1—2
Orlando City SC 0 2—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Fabian 3 (Picault), 4th minute.

Second half_2, Orlando City, Dwyer 5 (Nani), 67th; 3, Orlando City, Patino 1, 81st; 4, Philadelphia, Przybylko 9 (Real, Fontana), 90th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Orlando City SC, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Beal, 93rd.

Advertisement

Red Cards_None.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Adam Garner. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_18,574

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jack Elliott, Aurelien Collin, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 89th); Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 78th), Marco Fabian (Sergio Santos, 67th); Kacper Przybylko, Fabrice-Jean Picault.

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Kyle Smith, Shane O’Neill (Nani, 64th), Alex De John, Kamal Miller, Danilo Acosta; Carlos Ascues, Oriol Rosell, Dillon Powers; Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 74th), Dom Dwyer (Santiago Patino, 81st).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.