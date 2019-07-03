Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Named Lara Pitaro Wisch executive vice president and general counsel and Ethan Orlinsky special counsel to the commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Heath Hembree to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Added RHP Dylan Cease from Charlotte (IL) as 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Chih-Wei Hu for assignment. Signed SSs Landy Pena and Jose Pastrano to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Jose Manuel Fernandez for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Alexander from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed SS Dauri Lorenzo to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OFs Erick Pena and Roger Leyton to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Matt Harvehy to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed SSs Arol Vera and Adrian Placencia to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL). Signed OF Emmanuel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Jhon Diaz to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS —Traded 3B Andrew Velazquez to Cleveland for future considerations. Signed C Ronnier Quintero to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed OF Bayron Lora and SS Maximo Acosta to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Edwin Jackson to Buffalo (IL) and OF Dalton Pompey to the GCL Blue Jays for rehab assignments. Signed SS Rikelvin De Castro to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Allen Webster to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Kevin Made and C Brayan Altuve to minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed SS Adael Amador to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RHP Nathan Witt to Tampa Bay for RHP Casey Sadler and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL). Transferred LHP Rich Hill to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Kristian Cardozo and OF Luis Rodriguez to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Luis Medina to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Alexander Ramirez to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Cristopher Cruz to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sean Guida.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Tyler Herr.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Matt Morales and C Jhonatan Solano.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Nile Ball.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP Spencer Hermann.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 1B Steve Passatempo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers assistant coaches and Paul Miller assistant to the head coach. Promoted coaching intern Chris Kent to video coordinator.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed Fs Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added RB John Santiago to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract and D Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — D Chris Butler announced his retirement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Ezra Hendrickson assistant coach on the first team technical staff.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Charleston M Tah Anunga, San Antonio M Jack Barmby, Memphis D Wesley Charpie, El Paso M Derek Gebhard, Swope Park M Felipe Hernandez, Reno M Will Seymore, Atlanta United M Will Vint and Las Vegas coach Eric Wynalda one game.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Rock Allen assistant men’s basketball coach.

DETROIT — Promoted assistant softball coach Marc Gillis to head coach.

