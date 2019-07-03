Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

July 3, 2019 3:00 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Named Lara Pitaro Wisch executive vice president and general counsel and Ethan Orlinsky special counsel to the commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Heath Hembree to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Added RHP Dylan Cease from Charlotte (IL) as 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Chih-Wei Hu for assignment. Signed SSs Landy Pena and Jose Pastrano to minor league contracts.

Advertisement

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Jose Manuel Fernandez for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Alexander from Toledo (IL).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed SS Dauri Lorenzo to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OFs Erick Pena and Roger Leyton to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Matt Harvehy to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed SSs Arol Vera and Adrian Placencia to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL). Signed OF Emmanuel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Jhon Diaz to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS —Traded 3B Andrew Velazquez to Cleveland for future considerations. Signed C Ronnier Quintero to a minor league contract.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed OF Bayron Lora and SS Maximo Acosta to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Edwin Jackson to Buffalo (IL) and OF Dalton Pompey to the GCL Blue Jays for rehab assignments. Signed SS Rikelvin De Castro to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Allen Webster to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Kevin Made and C Brayan Altuve to minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed SS Adael Amador to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RHP Nathan Witt to Tampa Bay for RHP Casey Sadler and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL). Transferred LHP Rich Hill to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Kristian Cardozo and OF Luis Rodriguez to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Luis Medina to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Alexander Ramirez to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Cristopher Cruz to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sean Guida.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Tyler Herr.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Matt Morales and C Jhonatan Solano.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Nile Ball.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP Spencer Hermann.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 1B Steve Passatempo.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers assistant coaches and Paul Miller assistant to the head coach. Promoted coaching intern Chris Kent to video coordinator.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed Fs Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added RB John Santiago to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract and D Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — D Chris Butler announced his retirement.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Ezra Hendrickson assistant coach on the first team technical staff.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Charleston M Tah Anunga, San Antonio M Jack Barmby, Memphis D Wesley Charpie, El Paso M Derek Gebhard, Swope Park M Felipe Hernandez, Reno M Will Seymore, Atlanta United M Will Vint and Las Vegas coach Eric Wynalda one game.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Rock Allen assistant men’s basketball coach.

DETROIT — Promoted assistant softball coach Marc Gillis to head coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.