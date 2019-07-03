Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Named Lara Pitaro Wisch executive vice president and general counsel and Ethan Orlinsky special counsel to the commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Heath Hembree to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Added RHP Dylan Cease from Charlotte (IL) as 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Chih-Wei Hu for assignment. Signed SSs Landy Pena and Jose Pastrano to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Jose Manuel Fernandez for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Alexander from Toledo (IL). Sent C Grayson Greiner to Lakeland (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed SS Dauri Lorenzo to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OFs Erick Pena and Roger Leyton to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Tommy La Stella and OF Brian Goodwin on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contracts of INF Matt Thaiss and OF Jarrett Parker from Salt Lake. Sent RHP Matt Harvey to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed SSs Arol Vera and Adrian Placencia to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL). Signed OF Emmanuel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Jhon Diaz to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment. Reinstated RHP Blake Treinen from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Levi Stoudt to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jose De Leon from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL). Recalled INF Mike Brosseau from Durham. Traded 3B Andrew Velazquez to Cleveland for international signing bonus pool money. Signed C Ronnier Quintero to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed OF Bayron Lora and SS Maximo Acosta to minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with 3B Josh Jung and Davis Wendzel on minor league contracts. Recalled RHP Phillips Valdez from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Pete Fairbanks to Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jacob Waguespack from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Edwin Jackson to Buffalo and OF Dalton Pompey to the GCL Blue Jays for rehab assignments. Signed INF Jean Arnaez; Cs Luis Bullon and Victor Mesia; UTs Wilder Perez and Leafar Antonio Yege; SSs Rikelbin De Castro, Angel Del Rosario and Francisco Veracierto; LHPs Cristopher Castro, Brahiam Jimenez, Carlos Perez and Yeuri Sanchez; OFs Amin Araujo, Starlin Beltre, Peniel Brito, Cristian Feliz, Darlington Linarez, Yeireth Mordan, Julio Ozoria, Nathanael Perez, Robert Robertis and Wildaniel Santos; and RHPs Cesar Ayala, Sergio Caruci, Yohan Concepcion, Leo Correa, Jefferson Smith Herrera, Jean Luis Lopez, Frank Medina, Kelvin Perez, Christopher Rodriguez, Dahian Santos and Yeicol Valdez to minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Allen Webster to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Kevin Made and C Brayan Altuve to minor league contracts. Select the contract of INF Robel Garcia from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed SS Adael Amador and RHP Karl Kauffmann to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RHP Nathan Witt to Tampa Bay for RHP Casey Sadler and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL). Transferred LHP Rich Hill to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Kristian Cardozo and OF Luis Rodriguez to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Luis Medina to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Alexander Ramirez to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Cristopher Cruz and OFs Jasiah Dixon and Jake Wright to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Tyler Beede to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Ray Blakc from Sacramento.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sean Guida.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Tyler Herr.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF Matt Morales and C Jhonatan Solano.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Nile Ball.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP Spencer Hermann.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 1B Steve Passatempo.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Reece Calvert.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 3B Jimmy Roche.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released OF Bodie Bryan. Signed RHP Evy Ruibal.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers assistant coaches and Paul Miller assistant to the head coach. Promoted coaching intern Chris Kent to video coordinator.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed Fs Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added RB John Santiago to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract and D Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — D Chris Butler announced his retirement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Ezra Hendrickson assistant coach on the first team technical staff.

DALLAS — Transferred M Carlos Gruezo to Augsburg (Bundesliga-Germany).

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Charleston M Tah Anunga, San Antonio M Jack Barmby, Memphis D Wesley Charpie, El Paso M Derek Gebhard, Swope Park M Felipe Hernandez, Reno M Will Seymore, Atlanta United M Will Vint and Las Vegas coach Eric Wynalda one game.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Rock Allen assistant men’s basketball coach.

DETROIT — Promoted assistant softball coach Marc Gillis to head coach.

HOLY CROSS — Named Brett Nelson men’s basketball coach.

