Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

July 10, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Smith to Corpus Christi (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Jharel Cotton to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tayron Guerrero to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Deolis Guerra outright to San Antonio (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Tommy Jew to a minor league contract.

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Martin Cronin.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Traded RHP Pete Tago to Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Kawhi Leonard.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Declined the match Memphis’ offer sheet to G Tyus Jones.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Traded F Paul George to the L.A. Clippers for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Danilo Gallinari and first-round draft picks from 2021-24 and 2026.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed Fs Tobias Harris and Al Horford.

Also Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers completed the signings of forwards Tobias Harris (who ended last season with Philly) and now-former Boston Celtics standout Al Horford. Both of those deals were agreed upon last week.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Aliaksei Protas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Gustavo Bou by transfer from Club Tijuana (Liga MX-Mexico).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed coach Jim Curtin to a multi-year contract extension.<n

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Sacramento D Dekel Keinan, Orange County D Walker Hume, Ottawa M Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé, Hartford D Kyle Curinga, Memphis D Marc Burch, Real Monarchs M Ricardo Avila, San Antonio D Ebenezer Ackon, Tacoma M Jesse Daley, Fresno M Jackson and F Jaime Chavez, Tulsa D Fredlin Mompremier and M Brayan Reyes and New Mexico M Juan Guzman and F Kevaughn Frater one game.

