...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

July 10, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Joe Smith to Corpus Christi (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Jharel Cotton to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHPs Michael Limoncelli, Anthony Tomczak and Dutch Landis to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS – Assigned INF Patrick Wisdom outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned INF/OF Josh VanMeter to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated SS Corey Seager from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tayron Guerrero and 1B Martin Prado to Jupiter (FSL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Deolis Guerra outright to San Antonio (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Tommy Jew to a minor league contract.

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Martin Cronin.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of RHP Matt Ramsey to Tijuana (Mexican).

YORK REVOLUTION — Traded RHP Pete Tago to Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Seth Curry. Re-signed F Maxi Kleber.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Kawhi Leonard.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Declined to match Memphis’ offer sheet to G Tyus Jones.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Traded F Paul George to the L.A. Clippers for G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F Danilo Gallinari and first-round draft picks from 2021-24 and 2026.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed Fs Tobias Harris and Al Horford.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Alex Iafallo to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Aliaksei Protas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed D Zac Leslie and Fs Alex Gallant and Jeremy McKenna to one-year contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Gustavo Bou by transfer from Club Tijuana (Liga MX-Mexico).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed coach Jim Curtin to a multi-year contract extension.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Sacramento D Dekel Keinan, Orange County D Walker Hume, Ottawa M Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé, Hartford D Kyle Curinga, Memphis D Marc Burch, Real Monarchs M Ricardo Avila, San Antonio D Ebenezer Ackon, Tacoma M Jesse Daley, Fresno M Jackson and F Jaime Chavez, Tulsa D Fredlin Mompremier and M Brayan Reyes and New Mexico M Juan Guzman and F Kevaughn Frater one game.

COLLEGE

CUMBERLAND, TENN. — Named Kyle Allen sports information director.

SAN FRANCISCO — Announced men’s basketball G Damari Milstead is transferring from Grand Canyon.

