Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Nate Karns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Meibrys Viloria from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred 3B Zack Cozart to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment. Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 7-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Max Murphy to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHP Kevin Gausman to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on paternity leave. Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Harrison Musgrave from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque. Transferred INF Brendan Rodgers to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Juan Nicasio to Lehigh Valley. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Erik Gonzalez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Joe Becht.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Andrew Tomasovich.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Tom Curtin. Signed C Mike Aiello.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Signed RHP Christian Meister.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed RHP Brandon Shimo.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jared Mitchell. Signed RHPs Josh Martin and Rogelio Bernal.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Sam Burton and OF Zach Sullivan.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Enes Kanter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Desmond Harrison. Agreed to terms with DB Jalen Thompson on a four-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Placed M/D Gordon Wild on waivers.

CHICAGO FIRE — Traded M Mo Adams to Atlanta for general allocation money.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Cole Turner to a pre-contract, which will take effect on January 1.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Charlotte D Joel Johnson, Atlanta United 2 F Luiz Fernando and Real Monarchs SLC F Douglas Martinez one game.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Named Joel Lanning defensive quality control assistant and Kyle Kempt offensive quality control assistant.

