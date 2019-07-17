Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Nate Karns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Meibrys Viloria from Northwest Arkansas (TL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred 3B Zack Cozart to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment. Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 7-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Max Murphy to a minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHP Kevin Gausman to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on paternity leave. Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Harrison Musgrave from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque. Transferred INF Brendan Rodgers to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Juan Nicasio to Lehigh Valley. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Erik Gonzalez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL).
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Joe Becht.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Andrew Tomasovich.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Tom Curtin. Signed C Mike Aiello.
LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Signed RHP Christian Meister.
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed RHP Brandon Shimo.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jared Mitchell. Signed RHPs Josh Martin and Rogelio Bernal.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Sam Burton and OF Zach Sullivan.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Enes Kanter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Desmond Harrison. Agreed to terms with DB Jalen Thompson on a four-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Placed M/D Gordon Wild on waivers.
CHICAGO FIRE — Traded M Mo Adams to Atlanta for general allocation money.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Cole Turner to a pre-contract, which will take effect on January 1.
USLC — Suspended Charlotte D Joel Johnson, Atlanta United 2 F Luiz Fernando and Real Monarchs SLC F Douglas Martinez one game.
IOWA STATE — Named Joel Lanning defensive quality control assistant and Kyle Kempt offensive quality control assistant.
