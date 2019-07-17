Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia RHP Héctor Neris three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a July 16 game. Suspended LA Angels RHP Noé Ramirez for three-games and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros during a July 16 game.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Nate Karns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Juan Minaya outright to Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of INF Ryan Goins from Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Zac Reininger from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Meibrys Viloria from Northwest Arkansas (TL). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Mike Montgomery. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry. Traded OF Terrance Gore to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Anthony Bemboom and 1B Justin Bour to Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred 3B Zack Cozart to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment. Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 7-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Terrance Gore to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned OF Mac Williamson outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Max Murphy to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHP Kevin Gausman to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on paternity leave. Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Harrison Musgrave from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque. Transferred INF Brendan Rodgers to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Edubray Ramos and OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Juan Nicasio from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis and OF Nick Williams from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Erik Gonzalez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Robbie Erlin to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the bereavement leave list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Joe Becht.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Andrew Tomasovich.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Tom Curtin. Signed C Mike Aiello.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Released RHP Christian Meister.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Sold the contract of OF Alejandro De Aza to the Minnesota Twins.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released OF Dario Pizzano.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed RHP Brandon Shimo.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jared Mitchell. Signed RHPs Josh Martin and Rogelio Bernal.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Sam Burton and OF Zach Sullivan.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Enes Kanter. Re-signed F Daniel Theis and G Brad Wanamaker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Desmond Harrison. Agreed to terms with DB Jalen Thompson on a four-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB Deion Jones on a four-year contract extension.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Aaron Burbridge.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed F J.T. Compher to a four-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Dominik Masin to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed RW Anthony Peluso to a one-year contract and D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Joe Sacklow accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Placed M/D Gordon Wild on waivers.

CHICAGO FIRE — Traded M Mo Adams to Atlanta for general allocation money.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Cole Turner to a pre-contract, which will take effect on January 1.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Charlotte D Joel Johnson, Atlanta United 2 F Luiz Fernando and Real Monarchs SLC F Douglas Martinez one game.

COLLEGE

COLGATE — Named Jessica Deitrick women’s rowing coach.

IOWA STATE — Named Joel Lanning defensive quality control assistant and Kyle Kempt offensive quality control assistant.

N.C. CENTRAL — Named Thomas Carr and Brian Graves assistant men’s basketball coaches, Garrett Bridges director of men’s basketball operations and Michelle McLeod men’s basketball operations assistant.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Bryant McIntosh assistant director of men’s basketball operations.

SYRACUSE — Named Morganne Longoria director of volleyball operations.

