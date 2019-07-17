Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Philadelphia RHP Héctor Neris three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a July 16 game. Suspended LA Angels RHP Noé Ramirez for three-games and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros during a July 16 game.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Nate Karns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Juan Minaya outright to Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of INF Ryan Goins from Charlotte.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Zac Reininger from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Meibrys Viloria from Northwest Arkansas (TL). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Mike Montgomery. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry. Traded OF Terrance Gore to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Anthony Bemboom and 1B Justin Bour to Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred 3B Zack Cozart to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment. Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 7-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Terrance Gore to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned OF Mac Williamson outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Max Murphy to a minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHP Kevin Gausman to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on paternity leave. Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Harrison Musgrave from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque. Transferred INF Brendan Rodgers to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Edubray Ramos and OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Juan Nicasio from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis and OF Nick Williams from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Erik Gonzalez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Robbie Erlin to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the bereavement leave list.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Joe Becht.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Andrew Tomasovich.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Tom Curtin. Signed C Mike Aiello.
LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Released RHP Christian Meister.
NEW BRITAIN BEES — Sold the contract of OF Alejandro De Aza to the Minnesota Twins.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released OF Dario Pizzano.
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed RHP Brandon Shimo.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jared Mitchell. Signed RHPs Josh Martin and Rogelio Bernal.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Sam Burton and OF Zach Sullivan.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Enes Kanter. Re-signed F Daniel Theis and G Brad Wanamaker.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Desmond Harrison. Agreed to terms with DB Jalen Thompson on a four-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB Deion Jones on a four-year contract extension.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Aaron Burbridge.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed F J.T. Compher to a four-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Dominik Masin to a one-year, two-way contract.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed RW Anthony Peluso to a one-year contract and D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract.
USADA — Announced American weightlifter Joe Sacklow accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Placed M/D Gordon Wild on waivers.
CHICAGO FIRE — Traded M Mo Adams to Atlanta for general allocation money.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Cole Turner to a pre-contract, which will take effect on January 1.
USLC — Suspended Charlotte D Joel Johnson, Atlanta United 2 F Luiz Fernando and Real Monarchs SLC F Douglas Martinez one game.
COLGATE — Named Jessica Deitrick women’s rowing coach.
IOWA STATE — Named Joel Lanning defensive quality control assistant and Kyle Kempt offensive quality control assistant.
N.C. CENTRAL — Named Thomas Carr and Brian Graves assistant men’s basketball coaches, Garrett Bridges director of men’s basketball operations and Michelle McLeod men’s basketball operations assistant.
NORTHWESTERN — Named Bryant McIntosh assistant director of men’s basketball operations.
SYRACUSE — Named Morganne Longoria director of volleyball operations.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.