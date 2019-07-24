Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Holder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and LHP Nestor Cortes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Addison Russell to Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL) (26th man).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Activated INF-OF Sean Rodriguez from the IL. Recalled RHP José Cisnero from Toledo (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Allen Hurns. Signed QB Taryn Christion.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Mike Daniels.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed C Daniel Munyer and RB Aca’Cedric Ware. Waived DE Dadi Nicolas and G Nico Siragusa. Removed WR Daurice Fountain from the NFI list. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Placed S T.J. McDonald on the PUP list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Troy Niklas and CB Mazzi Wilkins. Placed LB Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/NFI list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Marc Savard assistant coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Christian Djoos to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Gordon Wild. Waived D Akeem Ward.
USLC — Suspended Austin’s Edson Braafheid two games following his red card for serious foul play in a July 19 match against Phoenix. Suspended Orange County’s Jose da Silva one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity in a July 20 match against San Antonio. Suspended Colorado Springs’s Abdul Rwutubyaye one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses in a July 20 match against OKC Energy. Suspended Hartford’s Sem de Wit, New York’s Jean-Kristof Koffi, Orange County’s Harry Forrester and Ottawa’s Chris Manella each for one game for caution accumulation after receiving their fifth yellow card of the season this past weekend.
BARTON — Named Keith Gorman baseball coach.
DAYTON — Named Jay Minton part-time tight ends assistant coach.
DOANE — Named Sheronda Powell women’s basketball coach.
HOFSTRA — Named Ricky Kerins director of ticket sales and operations.
PROVIDENCE — Signed women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes to a contract extension. Promoted Kyle Bak to associate head women’s soccer coach. Named Carlos Pinhancos women’s soccer recruiting coordinator and Katie Day women’s graduate assistant soccer coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Reggie Cameron men’s basketball graduate manager.
TULANE — Named Ayoleka Sodade women’s graduate assistant basketball coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Jason Morris women’s assistant volleyball coach.
