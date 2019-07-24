Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Holder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and LHP Nestor Cortes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Addison Russell to Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL) (26th man).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Activated INF-OF Sean Rodriguez from the IL. Recalled RHP José Cisnero from Toledo (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Allen Hurns. Signed QB Taryn Christion.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Mike Daniels.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed C Daniel Munyer and RB Aca’Cedric Ware. Waived DE Dadi Nicolas and G Nico Siragusa. Removed WR Daurice Fountain from the NFI list. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Placed S T.J. McDonald on the PUP list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Troy Niklas and CB Mazzi Wilkins. Placed LB Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/NFI list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Marc Savard assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Christian Djoos to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Gordon Wild. Waived D Akeem Ward.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Austin’s Edson Braafheid two games following his red card for serious foul play in a July 19 match against Phoenix. Suspended Orange County’s Jose da Silva one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity in a July 20 match against San Antonio. Suspended Colorado Springs’s Abdul Rwutubyaye one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses in a July 20 match against OKC Energy. Suspended Hartford’s Sem de Wit, New York’s Jean-Kristof Koffi, Orange County’s Harry Forrester and Ottawa’s Chris Manella each for one game for caution accumulation after receiving their fifth yellow card of the season this past weekend.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Keith Gorman baseball coach.

DAYTON — Named Jay Minton part-time tight ends assistant coach.

DOANE — Named Sheronda Powell women’s basketball coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Ricky Kerins director of ticket sales and operations.

PROVIDENCE — Signed women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes to a contract extension. Promoted Kyle Bak to associate head women’s soccer coach. Named Carlos Pinhancos women’s soccer recruiting coordinator and Katie Day women’s graduate assistant soccer coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Reggie Cameron men’s basketball graduate manager.

TULANE — Named Ayoleka Sodade women’s graduate assistant basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Jason Morris women’s assistant volleyball coach.

