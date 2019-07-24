Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Holder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and LHP Nestor Cortes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Addison Russell to Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL) (26th man).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed INF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Victor Alcántara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Activated INF-OF Sean Rodriguez from the IL. Recalled RHP José Cisnero from Toledo (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Announced RHP Keone Kela was reinstated from the suspended list. Placed RHP Clay Holmes has been placed on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli to the 60-day IL.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of RHP Micah Kaczor to the Colorado Rockies. Signed RHP Taylor Sugg.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Jumpei Akanuma. Released C Zach Taylor.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 3B Taylor Sparks. Released SS Jhombeyker Morales.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Allen Hurns. Signed QB Taryn Christion.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Mike Daniels.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Justin Reid on the active/NFI list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed C Daniel Munyer and RB Aca’Cedric Ware. Waived DE Dadi Nicolas and G Nico Siragusa. Removed WR Daurice Fountain from the NFI list. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Placed S T.J. McDonald on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed RB De’Angelo Henderson off waivers from the New York Jets. Waived S Micah Abernathy.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Received a commissioner’s exemption for suspended DB Kamrin Moore. Signed K Joey Slye. Claimed WR Da’Mari Scott from the Buffalo Bills. Terminated the contract of DB Tony Lippett. Signed TE Isaiah Searight. Waived TE Eric Dungey.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed RB Melvin Gordon on the reserve/did not report list. Placed LT Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and LB Jatavis Brown on the PUP list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell and WR Daniel Williams. Released RB Marcelias Sutton and CB Derrek Thomas. Placed S Lano Hill on the PUP list and WR Caleb Scott on the NFI list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Troy Niklas and CB Mazzi Wilkins. Placed LB Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/NFI list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Alex Morrison and OL Jamar McGloster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Marc Savard assistant coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Christian Djoos to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Gordon Wild. Waived D Akeem Ward.
USLC — Suspended Austin’s Edson Braafheid two games following his red card for serious foul play in a July 19 match against Phoenix. Suspended Orange County’s Jose da Silva one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity in a July 20 match against San Antonio. Suspended Colorado Springs’s Abdul Rwutubyaye one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses in a July 20 match against OKC Energy. Suspended Hartford’s Sem de Wit, New York’s Jean-Kristof Koffi, Orange County’s Harry Forrester and Ottawa’s Chris Manella each for one game for caution accumulation after receiving their fifth yellow card of the season this past weekend.
BARTON — Named Keith Gorman baseball coach.
COLORADO — Named Darrin Chiaverini assistant head football coach.
DAYTON — Named Jay Minton part-time tight ends assistant coach.
DOANE — Named Sheronda Powell women’s basketball coach.
HOFSTRA — Named Ricky Kerins director of ticket sales and operations.
PROVIDENCE — Signed women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes to a contract extension. Promoted Kyle Bak to associate head women’s soccer coach. Named Carlos Pinhancos women’s soccer recruiting coordinator and Katie Day women’s graduate assistant soccer coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Reggie Cameron men’s basketball graduate manager.
TULANE — Named Ayoleka Sodade women’s graduate assistant basketball coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Jason Morris women’s assistant volleyball coach.
