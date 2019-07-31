Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Joe Jarneski to the AZL White Sox and RHP Ray Castro to the DSL Sox.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus (IL). Transferred RHPs Carlos Carrasco and Dan Otero to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Spencer Turnbull to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Erich Weiss to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment. Reinstated C Jonathan Lucroy from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Carlos Torres. Sent 1B C.J. Cron to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Luke Voit and RHP David Hale on the 10-day IL; Hale retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Traded RHP Joseph Harvey to Colorado for LHP Alfredo Garcia. Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Josh Phegley and OF Ramón Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Designated RHP Andrew Triggs for assignment. Assigned RHP Brian Schlitter outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled C Beau Taylor and OF Nick Martini from Las Vegas. Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Hunter Strickland to Washington for LHPs Aaron Fletcher and Taylor Guilbeau and RHP Elvis Alvarado.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to Durham (IL). Traded RHP Jake Faria to Milwaukee for 1B Jesus Aguilar. Traded LHP Adam Kolarek to the L.A. Dodgers for OF Niko Hulsizer.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Nashville (PCL). Traded RHPs Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Nate Jones, international slot compensations and cash. Placed Jones on the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Selected the contract of LHP Buddy Boshers from Buffalo. Claimed RHP Brock Stewart off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded SS Jazz Chisholm to Arizona for RHP Zac Gallen. Sent 1B Kevin Cron and RHP Matt Andriese to the AZL Diamondbacks for rehab assignments. Transferred OF Blake Swihart to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded C Martín Maldonado to Houston for INF/OF Tony Kemp.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded OF Taylor Trammell to San Diego, which sent OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen and 3B Victor Nova to Cleveland. Traded LHP Scott Moss and OF Yasiel Puig to Cleveland, which sent RHP Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati. Traded RHP Tanner Roark and cash to Oakland for OF Jameson Hannah. Traded 2B Scooter Gennett and cash to San Francisco for a player to be named. Assigned C Ryan Lavarnway outright to Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP David Hernandez from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated LHP Harrison Musgrave for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated RHP Dylan Floro from the 10-day IL. Signed RHP Tyler Thornburg to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Marcos Diplan to Minnesota for cash.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated 3B Mitch Walding and OF Dylan Cozens for assignment. Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Blake Parker to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Corey Dickerson to Philadelphia for international signing bonus money and a player to be named.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded INF Jedd Gyorko, international cap space and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP Jeffry Abreu.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Garrett Richards to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Kyle Johnston to Toronto for RHP Daniel Hudson. Reinstated RHP Justin Miller from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Designated RHPs Michael Blazek and Javy Guerra for assignment. Transferred LHP Jonny Venters to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Andrew Cartier and OF Daniel Gardner.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contact of RHP Brian Ellington to the Seattle Mariners. Signed OF Jordan George.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Steve Hagen.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP John Kilichowski.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHPs Trevor Jaunich and Adam Stockwell. Signed RHP Harrison Cooney.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Rey Pastrana.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Sold the contract of LHP Alberto Baldonado to Sultanes de Monterrey (Mexico). Sent RHP Tyler Herron to Sioux Falls (AA) to complete an earlier trade. Signed OF Jared Mitchell.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released 2B Vinny Siena. Signed SS Ryan Jackson.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHPs Joe Jones and Ricky Schafer.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Trevor Craport, OF Kenny Meimerstorf and RHP Cameron Vige.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Brock Riley.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Michael McCraith.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Ray Spalding.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Gs Damion Lee and Ky Bowman to two-way contracts.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford assistant coaches and Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek player development coaches.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived/injured OL Jeremiah Sirles.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived P Stone Wilson. Activated TE Dwayne Allen from the PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Cam Batson on IR. Waived WR Joe Parker. Agreed to terms with WRs Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured C Casey Dunn. Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Donald Penn and G Hugh Thornton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Samuel Girard to a seven-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Will Butcher to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract. Traded F Ryan Callahan and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to Ottawa for G Mike Condon and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL — Suspended Colorado Springs M Rony Agueta three games, Las Vegas F Sammy Ochoa and Real Monarchs F Lionel Etoundi two games and Atlanta D Jack Metcalf and Laurence Wyke, Atlanta F Jackson Conway, Atlanta M Jose Hernandez, Indy manager Martin Rennie, Las Vegas M Jesus Gonzalez, Las Vegas D Javan Torre, Louisville City D Alexis Souahy, N.Y. Red Bulls II D Kyle Duncan, Ottawa M Wal Fall, Real Monarchs M Jack Blake, Tampa Bay D Papé Diakité, Tulsa D Fredlin Mompremier and Matt Rogers, Tulsa manager Michael Nsien and Tulsa M Mallan Roberts one game.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Brian Hand assistant commissioner for external relations.

CHOWAN — Named Hayley Nejman acrobatics and tumbling coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Yousef Hattar athletics communications assistant.

LANDER — Named Jordan Jacobs strength and conditioning coach.

MUHLENBERG — Named Sarah Leavenworth softball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Robert Acunto athletic director and Will Whiddon men’s soccer goalkeeper coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sarah Middleton assistant women’s basketball coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Jennifer McGrath assistant equestrian coach.

