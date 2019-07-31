Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Chandler Shepherd to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Joe Jarneski to the AZL White Sox and RHP Ray Castro to the DSL Sox.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus (IL). Transferred RHPs Carlos Carrasco and Dan Otero to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded RHP Shane Greene to Atlanta for LHP Joey Wentz and OF Travis Demeritte. Traded OF Nick Castellanos and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHPs Paul Richan and Alex Lange. Sent RHP Spencer Turnbull to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Bryan Abreu from Corpus Christi (TL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed 1B Erich Weiss to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment. Reinstated C Jonathan Lucroy from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Carlos Torres. Traded OF Jaylin Davis and RHPs Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng to San Francisco for RHP Sam Dyson. Sent 1B C.J. Cron to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Luke Voit and RHP David Hale on the 10-day IL; Hale retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Traded RHP Joseph Harvey to Colorado for LHP Alfredo Garcia. Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Trenton (EL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Josh Phegley and OF Ramón Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Designated RHP Andrew Triggs for assignment. Assigned RHP Brian Schlitter outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled C Beau Taylor and OF Nick Martini from Las Vegas. Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Hunter Strickland to Washington for LHPs Aaron Fletcher and Taylor Guilbeau and RHP Elvis Alvarado. Traded RHP Mike Leake and cash to Arizona for INF Jose Caballero. Selected the contract of RHP Zac Grotz from Arkansas (TL) and RHP Gerson Bautista from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to Durham (IL). Traded RHP Jake Faria to Milwaukee for 1B Jesus Aguilar. Traded LHP Adam Kolarek to the L.A. Dodgers for OF Niko Hulsizer.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Nashville (PCL). Traded RHPs Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Nate Jones, international slot compensations and cash. Placed Jones on the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Locke St. John from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Selected the contract of LHP Buddy Boshers from Buffalo. Claimed RHP Brock Stewart off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Buffalo. Traded RHPs Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini and OF Cal Stevenson to Houston for OF Derek Fisher.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded SS Jazz Chisholm to Miami for RHP Zac Gallen. Traded C John Ryan Murphy to Atlanta for cash. Traded RHP Zack Greinke to Houston for RHPs J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin, OF Seth Beer and IF Joshua Rojas. Traded C Max Stassi to the L.A. Angels for OFs Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta. Designated RHP Joey Krehbiel for assignment. Sent 1B Kevin Cron and RHP Matt Andriese to the AZL Diamondbacks for rehab assignments. Transferred OF Blake Swihart to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded C Martín Maldonado to Houston for INF/OF Tony Kemp. Added RHP David Phelps to the 25-man roster. Optioned RHP Duane Underwood Jr. to Iowa (PCL). Designated RHP Oscar De La Cruz for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded OF Taylor Trammell to San Diego, which sent OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen and 3B Victor Nova to Cleveland. Traded LHP Scott Moss and OF Yasiel Puig to Cleveland, which sent RHP Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati. Traded RHP Tanner Roark and cash to Oakland for OF Jameson Hannah. Traded 2B Scooter Gennett and cash to San Francisco for a player to be named. Assigned C Ryan Lavarnway outright to Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP David Hernandez from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated LHP Harrison Musgrave for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated RHP Dylan Floro from the 10-day IL. Signed RHP Tyler Thornburg to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired OF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Ryne Stanek from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Nick Anderson and RHP Trevor Richards.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Marcos Diplan to Minnesota for cash.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated 3B Mitch Walding and OF Dylan Cozens for assignment. Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Blake Parker to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Corey Dickerson to Philadelphia for international signing bonus money and a player to be named.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded INF Jedd Gyorko, international cap space and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP Jeffry Abreu.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded LHP Brad Wieck to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Carl Edwards Jr. Sent RHP Garrett Richards to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Ray Black to Milwaukee for INF Mauricio Dubon. Traded RHP Mark Melancon to Atlanta for RHPs Dan Winkler and Tristan Beck. Recalled RHP Jandel Gustave, RHP Dereck Rodríguez and LHP Andrew Suarez from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Kyle Johnston to Toronto for RHP Daniel Hudson. Reinstated RHP Justin Miller from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Designated RHPs Michael Blazek and Javy Guerra for assignment. Transferred LHP Jonny Venters to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Andrew Cartier and OF Daniel Gardner.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contact of RHP Brian Ellington to the Seattle Mariners. Signed OF Jordan George.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Steve Hagen.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP John Kilichowski.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHPs Trevor Jaunich and Adam Stockwell. Signed RHP Harrison Cooney.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Rey Pastrana.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Sold the contract of LHP Alberto Baldonado to Sultanes de Monterrey (Mexico). Sent RHP Tyler Herron to Sioux Falls (AA) to complete an earlier trade. Signed OF Jared Mitchell.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released 2B Vinny Siena. Signed SS Ryan Jackson.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHPs Joe Jones and Ricky Schafer.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Trevor Craport, OF Kenny Meimerstorf and RHP Cameron Vige.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Brock Riley.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Michael McCraith.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Ray Spalding.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Gs Damion Lee and Ky Bowman to two-way contracts.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford assistant coaches and Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek player development coaches.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Marko Guduric to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived/injured OL Jeremiah Sirles.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Larry Allen Jr. Signed LB Justin Phillips.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived/injured CB Javien Hamilton. Claimed LB Markus Jones off waivers from Baltimore.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated NT Walter Palmore and TE Kahale Warring from the NFI list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Taj McGowan.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Liliana Perez cultural affairs director.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived P Stone Wilson. Activated TE Dwayne Allen from the PUP list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived TE Donnie Ernsberger and OT Riley Mayfield. Waived/injured S Orion Stewart. Signed WR Matthew Eaton and GTE Scott Orndoff. Claimed OT William Poehls off waivers from Indianapolis.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Cam Batson on IR. Waived WR Joe Parker. Agreed to terms with WRs Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured C Casey Dunn. Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Donald Penn and G Hugh Thornton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Samuel Girard to a seven-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Will Butcher to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract. Traded F Ryan Callahan and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to Ottawa for G Mike Condon and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Trevor Gooch.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Mutually parted ways with M Chris McCann.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Colorado Springs M Rony Agueta three games, Las Vegas F Sammy Ochoa and Real Monarchs F Lionel Etoundi two games and Atlanta D Jack Metcalf and Laurence Wyke, Atlanta F Jackson Conway, Atlanta M Jose Hernandez, Indy manager Martin Rennie, Las Vegas M Jesus Gonzalez, Las Vegas D Javan Torre, Louisville City D Alexis Souahy, N.Y. Red Bulls II D Kyle Duncan, Ottawa M Wal Fall, Real Monarchs M Jack Blake, Tampa Bay D Papé Diakité, Tulsa D Fredlin Mompremier and Matt Rogers, Tulsa manager Michael Nsien and Tulsa M Mallan Roberts one game.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Brian Hand assistant commissioner for external relations.

CHOWAN — Named Hayley Nejman acrobatics and tumbling coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Yousef Hattar athletics communications assistant.

LANDER — Named Jordan Jacobs strength and conditioning coach.

MUHLENBERG — Named Sarah Leavenworth softball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Robert Acunto athletic director and Will Whiddon men’s soccer goalkeeper coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Sarah Middleton assistant women’s basketball coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Jennifer McGrath assistant equestrian coach.

