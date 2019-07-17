Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West Ham sets club transfer record to sign Haller

July 17, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has set a club transfer record to sign French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

British media are reporting the 25-year-old Haller cost 45 million pounds ($55 million), which eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $42 million) spent on Felipe Anderson last offseason.

Haller says “it proves that the club (has) really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I’m really happy to sign.”

Haller, a former France Under-21 international, scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Eintracht last season.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.