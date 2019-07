West Ham sets club transfer record to sign Haller

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has set a club transfer record to sign French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.

British media are reporting the 25-year-old Haller cost 45 million pounds ($55 million), which eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $42 million) spent on Felipe Anderson last offseason.

Haller says “it proves that the club (has) really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I’m really happy to sign.”

Haller, a former France Under-21 international, scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Eintracht last season.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.