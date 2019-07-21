Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White, Robles help Red Bulls hold off Orlando City, 1-0

July 21, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brian White scored, Luis Robles had four saves and the New York Red Bulls slipped past Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday night.

Robles had his fifth shutout of the season and his first since June 1 for the Red Bulls (10-8-4). He had allowed 12 goals in the previous five games.

White scored in the 32nd minute, bouncing a sliding first-timer off goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the net. Amro Tarek stole a careless pass near midfield and tapped it to Alejandro Romero Gamarra, who played a bending through pass to White for the finish from near the spot.

Orlando City (7-10-5) had 62% possession and 18 shots, including three that drew iron. Carlos Ascues hit a left-footed volley off the crossbar in the 60th, Tesho Akindele’s rising right-footer split two defenders and hit the crossbar in the 70th and Sacha Kljestan bounced a roller off the far post in the 76th. Kljestan’s sliding put-back attempt was stopped by Robles, who kicked it away while lying on his backside before, moments later, jumping on the ball.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.