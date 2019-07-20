White Sox 2, Rays 1, 11 innings,

Chicago Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Choi 1b 5 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 0 0 Meadows rf 3 0 2 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 1 Krmaier cf 1 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 5 1 2 1 Brsseau pr-rf 1 0 0 0 We.Cstl dh 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Jay lf 3 0 0 0 N.Lowe dh 5 0 0 0 Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 5 0 0 0 J.Rndon ss 2 0 0 0 Av.Grci cf-rf-cf 2 1 1 1 Goins ph-ss 2 0 2 0 Wendle 2b 5 0 2 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 2 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 Totals 39 2 8 2 Totals 41 1 9 1

Chicago 000 000 001 01—2 Tampa Bay 000 000 100 00—1

E_Goins (2). DP_Chicago 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. HR_J.McCann (11), Av.Garcia (13). SB_Engel (1). CS_Wendle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Giolito 6 2-3 7 1 1 1 9 Bummer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 0 J.Fry W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colome S,21-22 1 0 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Yarbrough 6 2 0 0 0 5 D.Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0 Drake H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 Poche H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pagan BS,6 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Kolarek L,3-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 Roe 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 11th

WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:38. A_16,338 (25,025).

