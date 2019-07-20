White Sox 2, Rays 1, 11 innings,

|Chicago
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Krmaier cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Brsseau pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|We.Cstl dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jay lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci cf-rf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Goins ph-ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|41
|1
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|01—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|00—1
E_Goins (2). DP_Chicago 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. HR_J.McCann (11), Av.Garcia (13). SB_Engel (1). CS_Wendle (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito
|6
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J.Fry W,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome S,21-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|D.Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poche H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan BS,6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kolarek L,3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Roe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 11th
WP_Colome.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:38. A_16,338 (25,025).
