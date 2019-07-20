Listen Live Sports

White Sox 2, Rays 1, 11 innings,

July 20, 2019 10:02 pm
 
Chicago Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Choi 1b 5 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 0 0 Meadows rf 3 0 2 0
J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 1 Krmaier cf 1 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 5 1 2 1 Brsseau pr-rf 1 0 0 0
We.Cstl dh 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 5 0 0 0
Jay lf 3 0 0 0 N.Lowe dh 5 0 0 0
Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 5 0 0 0
J.Rndon ss 2 0 0 0 Av.Grci cf-rf-cf 2 1 1 1
Goins ph-ss 2 0 2 0 Wendle 2b 5 0 2 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 0
Engel cf 3 0 2 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Totals 39 2 8 2 Totals 41 1 9 1
Chicago 000 000 001 01—2
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 00—1

E_Goins (2). DP_Chicago 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. HR_J.McCann (11), Av.Garcia (13). SB_Engel (1). CS_Wendle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 6 2-3 7 1 1 1 9
Bummer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 0
J.Fry W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colome S,21-22 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 6 2 0 0 0 5
D.Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Drake H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Poche H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan BS,6 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Kolarek L,3-3 1 2 1 1 1 1
Roe 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 11th

WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:38. A_16,338 (25,025).

