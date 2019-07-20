White Sox 2, Rays 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.304
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|McCann c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|W.Castillo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Jay lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|b-Cordell ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Rondon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Goins ph-ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|39
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|1-Brosseau pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Lowe dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Diaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|A.Garcia cf-rf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.281
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Totals
|41
|1
|9
|1
|3
|11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|01—2
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|00—1
|9
|0
a-singled for Rondon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Jay in the 10th.
1-ran for Kiermaier in the 8th.
E_Goins (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. HR_McCann (11), off Pagan; A.Garcia (13), off Giolito. RBIs_Abreu (69), McCann (32), A.Garcia (46). SB_Engel (1). CS_Wendle (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (L.Garcia 3, Moncada, Rondon); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz 2, Adames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Jay, Sanchez, Lowe. GIDP_McCann, W.Castillo, Zunino.
DP_Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Choi), (Adames, Wendle, Choi).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|6
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|9
|101
|3.12
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.73
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.77
|Fry, W, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.28
|Colome, S, 21-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.33
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|75
|3.93
|D.Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.49
|Drake, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.33
|Poche, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7.08
|Pagan, BS, 6-12
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.06
|Kolarek, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.03
|Roe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.08
Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Roe 1-1. WP_Colome.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:38. A_16,338 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.