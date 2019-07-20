Listen Live Sports

...

White Sox 2, Rays 1

July 20, 2019 10:02 pm
 
1 min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
L.Garcia rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Moncada 3b 4 1 0 0 1 4 .304
Abreu 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .273
McCann c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .297
W.Castillo dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Jay lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .314
b-Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Rondon ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193
a-Goins ph-ss 2 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Engel cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250
Totals 39 2 8 2 2 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choi 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Meadows rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .292
Kiermaier cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248
1-Brosseau pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Lowe dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Diaz 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272
A.Garcia cf-rf-cf 2 1 1 1 3 0 .281
Wendle 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .205
Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .177
Totals 41 1 9 1 3 11
Chicago 000 000 001 01—2 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 00—1 9 0

a-singled for Rondon in the 8th. b-grounded out for Jay in the 10th.

1-ran for Kiermaier in the 8th.

E_Goins (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Tampa Bay 10. HR_McCann (11), off Pagan; A.Garcia (13), off Giolito. RBIs_Abreu (69), McCann (32), A.Garcia (46). SB_Engel (1). CS_Wendle (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (L.Garcia 3, Moncada, Rondon); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz 2, Adames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Jay, Sanchez, Lowe. GIDP_McCann, W.Castillo, Zunino.

DP_Chicago 1 (Goins, Sanchez, Abreu); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Choi), (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 6 2-3 7 1 1 1 9 101 3.12
Bummer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.73
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.77
Fry, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.28
Colome, S, 21-22 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.33
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 6 2 0 0 0 5 75 3.93
D.Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.49
Drake, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.33
Poche, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 7.08
Pagan, BS, 6-12 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.06
Kolarek, L, 3-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 4.03
Roe 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.08

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Roe 1-1. WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:38. A_16,338 (25,025).

