White Sox 5, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|We.Cstl dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gnzalez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rndon ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Cordell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000—1
|Chicago
|011
|010
|11x—5
E_Moncada (13), Sano (12), Schoop (11). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Buxton (27), L.Garcia (21), Moncada 2 (21). HR_Moncada (20). SB_Y.Sanchez (4), Engel (2). SF_We.Castillo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|M.Perez L,8-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Stashak
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|May
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Nova W,6-9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Marshall H,8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer H,11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Nova (Kepler).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:04. A_34,085 (40,615).
