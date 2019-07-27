White Sox 5, Twins 1

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 5 1 2 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Garver c 4 0 0 0 We.Cstl dh 2 0 0 1 Gnzalez 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon ss 3 1 1 0 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 Goins ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 2 0 Buxton cf 3 1 2 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 2 Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 3 0 Totals 35 5 10 5

Minnesota 001 000 000—1 Chicago 011 010 11x—5

E_Moncada (13), Sano (12), Schoop (11). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Buxton (27), L.Garcia (21), Moncada 2 (21). HR_Moncada (20). SB_Y.Sanchez (4), Engel (2). SF_We.Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota M.Perez L,8-4 6 7 3 3 1 4 Stashak 1 2 1 1 0 0 May 1 1 1 0 0 1 Chicago Nova W,6-9 6 2 1 0 1 4 Marshall H,8 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Bummer H,11 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Nova (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:04. A_34,085 (40,615).

