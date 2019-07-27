Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 5, Twins 1

July 27, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 5 1 2 0
J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Garver c 4 0 0 0 We.Cstl dh 2 0 0 1
Gnzalez 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon ss 3 1 1 0
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 Goins ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 2 0
Buxton cf 3 1 2 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 2
Cordell rf 4 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 0 Totals 35 5 10 5
Minnesota 001 000 000—1
Chicago 011 010 11x—5

E_Moncada (13), Sano (12), Schoop (11). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Buxton (27), L.Garcia (21), Moncada 2 (21). HR_Moncada (20). SB_Y.Sanchez (4), Engel (2). SF_We.Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
M.Perez L,8-4 6 7 3 3 1 4
Stashak 1 2 1 1 0 0
May 1 1 1 0 0 1
Chicago
Nova W,6-9 6 2 1 0 1 4
Marshall H,8 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bummer H,11 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Nova (Kepler).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:04. A_34,085 (40,615).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established