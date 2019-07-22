White Sox 9, Marlins 1

Miami Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 Jay lf 4 2 2 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 3 2 3 N.Wlker dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Reed dh 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 H.Rmrez rf 3 0 1 0 Goins ss 4 1 2 1 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Rivera ss 3 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 34 9 10 9

Miami 010 000 000—1 Chicago 202 032 00x—9

E_Moncada (11). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Miami 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Jay (6), J.Abreu (22), Goins (1). HR_Alfaro (11), J.Abreu (22), Moncada (18), J.McCann (12), Goins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards L,3-12 5 7 7 7 1 7 Quijada 2 2 2 2 0 3 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Nova W,5-9 9 4 1 1 0 5

HBP_by Nova (Granderson). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_2:29. A_14,741 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.