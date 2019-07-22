Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White Sox 9, Marlins 1

July 22, 2019 10:52 pm
 
Miami Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 Jay lf 4 2 2 0
Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 3 2 3
N.Wlker dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4
S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Reed dh 4 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1
H.Rmrez rf 3 0 1 0 Goins ss 4 1 2 1
Puello cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0
Rivera ss 3 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 34 9 10 9
Miami 010 000 000—1
Chicago 202 032 00x—9

E_Moncada (11). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Miami 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Jay (6), J.Abreu (22), Goins (1). HR_Alfaro (11), J.Abreu (22), Moncada (18), J.McCann (12), Goins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Richards L,3-12 5 7 7 7 1 7
Quijada 2 2 2 2 0 3
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Nova W,5-9 9 4 1 1 0 5

HBP_by Nova (Granderson). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:29. A_14,741 (40,615).

