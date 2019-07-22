White Sox 9, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Walker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Rivera ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Jay lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Abreu 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.274
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.304
|Reed dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.462
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|1
|11
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|202
|032
|00x—9
|10
|1
E_Moncada (11). LOB_Miami 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Jay (6), Abreu (22), Goins (1). HR_Alfaro (11), off Nova; Abreu (22), off Richards; Moncada (18), off Richards; McCann (12), off Quijada; Goins (2), off Quijada. RBIs_Alfaro (34), Abreu 3 (72), Moncada 4 (56), McCann (33), Goins (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Sanchez). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Chicago 4 for 5.
Runners moved up_Jay. GIDP_Cooper.
DP_Chicago 1 (Nova, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-12
|5
|7
|7
|7
|1
|7
|99
|4.62
|Quijada
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|4.05
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.68
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, W, 5-9
|9
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|112
|5.49
HBP_Nova (Granderson). WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:29. A_14,741 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.