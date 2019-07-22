Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 9, Marlins 1

July 22, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Alfaro c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Rivera ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
L.Garcia rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .289
Jay lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .324
Abreu 1b 3 3 2 3 1 1 .274
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .304
Reed dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .292
Goins ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .462
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Totals 34 9 10 9 1 11
Miami 010 000 000—1 4 0
Chicago 202 032 00x—9 10 1

E_Moncada (11). LOB_Miami 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Jay (6), Abreu (22), Goins (1). HR_Alfaro (11), off Nova; Abreu (22), off Richards; Moncada (18), off Richards; McCann (12), off Quijada; Goins (2), off Quijada. RBIs_Alfaro (34), Abreu 3 (72), Moncada 4 (56), McCann (33), Goins (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Sanchez). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Chicago 4 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jay. GIDP_Cooper.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Nova, Sanchez, Abreu).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 3-12 5 7 7 7 1 7 99 4.62
Quijada 2 2 2 2 0 3 27 4.05
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.68
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, W, 5-9 9 4 1 1 0 5 112 5.49

HBP_Nova (Granderson). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:29. A_14,741 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate