White Sox 9, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Alfaro c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Ramirez rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Rivera ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 30 1 4 1 0 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. L.Garcia rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .289 Jay lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .324 Abreu 1b 3 3 2 3 1 1 .274 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .304 Reed dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .292 Goins ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .462 Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Totals 34 9 10 9 1 11

Miami 010 000 000—1 4 0 Chicago 202 032 00x—9 10 1

E_Moncada (11). LOB_Miami 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Jay (6), Abreu (22), Goins (1). HR_Alfaro (11), off Nova; Abreu (22), off Richards; Moncada (18), off Richards; McCann (12), off Quijada; Goins (2), off Quijada. RBIs_Alfaro (34), Abreu 3 (72), Moncada 4 (56), McCann (33), Goins (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Sanchez). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Chicago 4 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jay. GIDP_Cooper.

DP_Chicago 1 (Nova, Sanchez, Abreu).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-12 5 7 7 7 1 7 99 4.62 Quijada 2 2 2 2 0 3 27 4.05 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.68 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, W, 5-9 9 4 1 1 0 5 112 5.49

HBP_Nova (Granderson). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:29. A_14,741 (40,615).

