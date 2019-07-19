White Sox 9, Rays 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia rf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|McCann dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|W.Castillo c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Rondon ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Jay lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Sanchez 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Engel cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.228
|Totals
|44
|9
|16
|7
|1
|16
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.315
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Chicago
|130
|220
|001—9
|16
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_L.Garcia 3 (20), Moncada (19), W.Castillo (5), Sanchez 2 (11), Wendle 2 (8), Brosseau (5). 3B_Engel (2), Meadows (5). HR_Sanchez (2), off McKay. RBIs_L.Garcia 2 (27), Moncada 2 (52), Sanchez 2 (23), Engel (5), Choi (34), Brosseau (11). SB_Choi (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Abreu, W.Castillo, Jay, Engel 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, Diaz, Kiermaier, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 5-8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|102
|5.76
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|4.41
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.81
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay, L, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|9
|6
|5
|0
|5
|76
|3.72
|Kittredge
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|1.72
|Poche
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|7.20
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.86
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.47
|D.Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.58
|Stanek
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.40
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. WP_Poche.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:20. A_16,971 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.