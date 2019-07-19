Listen Live Sports

White Sox 9, Rays 2

July 19, 2019 11:04 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
L.Garcia rf 5 3 4 2 0 1 .294
Moncada 3b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .308
Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271
McCann dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .295
W.Castillo c 5 1 2 0 0 3 .200
Rondon ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Jay lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .328
Sanchez 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .254
Engel cf 5 2 2 1 0 3 .228
Totals 44 9 16 7 1 16
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Choi dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .258
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Wendle ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .197
Brosseau 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .315
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 11
Chicago 130 220 001—9 16 0
Tampa Bay 110 000 000—2 6 1

E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_L.Garcia 3 (20), Moncada (19), W.Castillo (5), Sanchez 2 (11), Wendle 2 (8), Brosseau (5). 3B_Engel (2), Meadows (5). HR_Sanchez (2), off McKay. RBIs_L.Garcia 2 (27), Moncada 2 (52), Sanchez 2 (23), Engel (5), Choi (34), Brosseau (11). SB_Choi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Abreu, W.Castillo, Jay, Engel 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, Diaz, Kiermaier, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 5-8 7 6 2 2 1 8 102 5.76
Fry 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 4.41
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.81
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKay, L, 1-1 3 1-3 9 6 5 0 5 76 3.72
Kittredge 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.72
Poche 1 3 2 2 0 2 30 7.20
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.86
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.47
D.Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.58
Stanek 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. WP_Poche.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:20. A_16,971 (25,025).

