White Sox 9, Rays 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. L.Garcia rf 5 3 4 2 0 1 .294 Moncada 3b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .308 Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271 McCann dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .295 W.Castillo c 5 1 2 0 0 3 .200 Rondon ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Jay lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .328 Sanchez 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .254 Engel cf 5 2 2 1 0 3 .228 Totals 44 9 16 7 1 16

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Choi dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .258 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Wendle ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .197 Brosseau 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .315 Totals 33 2 6 2 3 11

Chicago 130 220 001—9 16 0 Tampa Bay 110 000 000—2 6 1

E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_L.Garcia 3 (20), Moncada (19), W.Castillo (5), Sanchez 2 (11), Wendle 2 (8), Brosseau (5). 3B_Engel (2), Meadows (5). HR_Sanchez (2), off McKay. RBIs_L.Garcia 2 (27), Moncada 2 (52), Sanchez 2 (23), Engel (5), Choi (34), Brosseau (11). SB_Choi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Abreu, W.Castillo, Jay, Engel 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, Diaz, Kiermaier, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 5-8 7 6 2 2 1 8 102 5.76 Fry 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 4.41 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.81 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay, L, 1-1 3 1-3 9 6 5 0 5 76 3.72 Kittredge 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.72 Poche 1 3 2 2 0 2 30 7.20 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.86 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.47 D.Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.58 Stanek 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. WP_Poche.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:20. A_16,971 (25,025).

