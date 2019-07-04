White Sox 9, Tigers 6, 12 innings,

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodrum ss 5 3 2 1 L.Grcia ss 6 1 3 0 Cstllns rf 6 1 4 3 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 3 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 6 1 2 3 C.Stwrt pr-dh 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn dh 5 0 0 0 Dixon lf 6 1 0 0 El.Jmen lf 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Jay rf 4 1 0 0 G.Bckhm 2b 5 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 5 0 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 5 1 2 1 Cordell cf 5 2 2 3 H.Cstro cf 5 0 1 0 Collins c 3 2 0 0 Bo.Wlsn c 3 0 0 0 Totals 43 6 12 6 Totals 44 9 10 9

Detroit 002 020 100 100—6 Chicago 100 010 300 103—9

E_Moncada (7). DP_Chicago 4. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Castellanos (27), L.Garcia (17). HR_Castellanos (9), Moncada 2 (16), J.Abreu (20), Cordell 2 (5). SB_Goodrum (8). SF_Moncada (2). S_Bo.Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit T.Alexander 5 5 2 2 0 4 V.Alcantara H,10 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Stumpf 0 0 1 1 1 0 Cisnero BS,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 S.Greene BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 0 Ni.Ramirez L,3-3 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Chicago Detwiler 6 8 4 2 1 2 Minaya 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bummer 1 0 0 0 1 0 Colome 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fulmer 1 2 1 1 1 1 Osich 1 0 0 0 1 0 J.Ruiz W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Detwiler.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:48. A_23,161 (40,615).

