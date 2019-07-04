Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 9, Tigers 6, 12 innings,

July 4, 2019 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum ss 5 3 2 1 L.Grcia ss 6 1 3 0
Cstllns rf 6 1 4 3 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 3
Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 6 1 2 3
C.Stwrt pr-dh 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn dh 5 0 0 0
Dixon lf 6 1 0 0 El.Jmen lf 5 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Jay rf 4 1 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 5 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 5 0 1 0
Joh.Hck 1b 5 1 2 1 Cordell cf 5 2 2 3
H.Cstro cf 5 0 1 0 Collins c 3 2 0 0
Bo.Wlsn c 3 0 0 0
Totals 43 6 12 6 Totals 44 9 10 9
Detroit 002 020 100 100—6
Chicago 100 010 300 103—9

E_Moncada (7). DP_Chicago 4. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Castellanos (27), L.Garcia (17). HR_Castellanos (9), Moncada 2 (16), J.Abreu (20), Cordell 2 (5). SB_Goodrum (8). SF_Moncada (2). S_Bo.Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
T.Alexander 5 5 2 2 0 4
V.Alcantara H,10 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Stumpf 0 0 1 1 1 0
Cisnero BS,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2
S.Greene BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Ni.Ramirez L,3-3 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Chicago
Detwiler 6 8 4 2 1 2
Minaya 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bummer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Colome 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 2 1 1 1 1
Osich 1 0 0 0 1 0
J.Ruiz W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Detwiler.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:48. A_23,161 (40,615).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.