White Sox 9, Tigers 6, 12 innings,

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodrum ss
|5
|3
|2
|1
|L.Grcia ss
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Cstllns rf
|6
|1
|4
|3
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|C.Stwrt pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon lf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jay rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cordell cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|H.Cstro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Collins c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Bo.Wlsn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|44
|9
|10
|9
|Detroit
|002
|020
|100
|100—6
|Chicago
|100
|010
|300
|103—9
E_Moncada (7). DP_Chicago 4. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Castellanos (27), L.Garcia (17). HR_Castellanos (9), Moncada 2 (16), J.Abreu (20), Cordell 2 (5). SB_Goodrum (8). SF_Moncada (2). S_Bo.Wilson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|T.Alexander
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|V.Alcantara H,10
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Stumpf
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cisnero BS,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S.Greene BS,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ni.Ramirez L,3-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Chicago
|Detwiler
|6
|8
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Minaya
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Osich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ruiz W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Detwiler.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:48. A_23,161 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.