Widow forgives husband’s killer in tearful testimony

July 26, 2019 6:13 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The widow of a man who was fatally shot says she forgives her late husband’s killer.

The Greenville News reports Melissa Brackman gave tearful testimony Friday in a Spartanburg County, South Carolina, courtroom during a damages hearing for Todd Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp confessed to killing Brackman’s then-husband Scott Ponder, along with Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, 13 years after he shot the four at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee on Nov. 6, 2003.

Brackman’s son, 15-year-old Scott Ponder Jr. also testified at the hearing. He said he doesn’t wish any ill will upon Kohlhepp, despite never meeting his father or Guy, his grandmother.

Kohlhepp also pleaded guilty to three other murders. The crimes and his life are the focus of an Investigation Discovery three-part series. The first episode aired Monday.

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com

