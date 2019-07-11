Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wimbledon Glance: Roger vs. Rafa once again at Wimbledon

July 11, 2019 2:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Eleven years later, it’s time for the next installment of the Roger vs. Rafa rivalry at Wimbledon. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the men’s semifinals, their first meeting at the All England Club since a classic five-set final in 2008. Nadal won that match 9-7 in the fifth set, while Federer beat his Spanish rival in the previous two finals. Federer is looking for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title, while Nadal is chasing his third. In the other match, defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Roberto Bautista Agut, a Spaniard playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Advertisement

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

THURSDAY’S WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

No. 7 Simona Halep beat No. 8 Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3; No. 11 Serena Williams beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

37 years, 290 days – Serena Williams’ age on Saturday, making her the oldest woman to play a Grand Slam final in the professional era — about a month older than Martina Navratilova was when she played the 1994 championship match at Wimbledon.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I promise you, when I hit a volley I was like, ‘Would I have made that if I didn’t play doubles? I don’t think so.'” – Serena Williams on whether playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray helped her perform better at the net against Barbora Strycova.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.