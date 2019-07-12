Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wimbledon Glance: Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep in final

July 12, 2019 4:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Serena Williams goes for her 24th Grand Slam title when she faces Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final. Williams is already a seven-time champion at the All England Club. Halep is appearing in her first final at Centre Court. Her only major championship came at the French Open last year. Williams has beaten Halep nine times in their 10 previous matches. If Williams wins this one, she will equal Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles. But Court won 13 of her major trophies before professionals were admitted to Grand Slam tournaments, while all 23 of Williams’ major titles have come in the Open era, which began in 1968.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Advertisement

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 75 (24 C).

FRIDAY’S MEN’S SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Roger Federer beat No. 3 Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

45 — Number of strokes in a point won by Djokovic, the longest on record at Wimbledon, where such stats date to 2006.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You don’t get to a Wimbledon finals playing average, you know.” — Roger Federer talking about having a winning mentality.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.