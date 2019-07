Wimbledon Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday Women’s Singles Final

(7) Simona Halep, Romania) def. (11) Serena Williams (United States) 6-2, 6-2.

Girl’s Singles Final

Daria Snigur, Ukraine def. (10) Alexa Noel, United States 6-4, 6-4.

Boy’s Doubles Semifinal

(7) Liam Draxl, Canada and Govind Nanda, United States def. Arthur Fery, Britian and Toby Samuel, Britain, 6-4 6-3.

(1) Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic def. (3) Martin Damm, United States and Toby Kodat, United States 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Girl’s Doubles Semifinal

Savannah Broadus, United States) and Abigail Forbes United States def. Aubane Droguet, France and Selena Janicijevic, France 6-1 6-1.

Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva (Rus) def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia and Giulia Morlet, France 7-6 (8-6) 7-5.

Men’s Over 45 Doubles Group B

Richard Krajicek, Netherlands and Mark Petchey, Britain def. Henri Leconte, France and Patrick McEnroe, United States 6-3 6-4.

