Wimbledon Women’s Champions

2019 — Simona Halep
2018 — Angelique Kerber
2017 — Garbine Muguruza
2016 — Serena Williams
2015 — Serena Williams
2014 — Petra Kvitova
2013 — Marion Bartoli
2012 — Serena Williams
2011 — Petra Kvitova
2010 — Serena Williams
2009 — Serena Williams
2008 — Venus Williams
2007 — Venus Williams
2006 — Amelie Mauresmo
2005 — Venus Williams
2004 — Maria Sharapova
2003 — Serena Williams
2002 — Serena Williams
2001 — Venus Williams
2000 — Venus Williams
1999 — Lindsay Davenport
1998 — Jana Novotna
1997 — Martina Hingis
1996 — Steffi Graf
1995 — Steffi Graf
1994 — Conchita Martinez
1993 — Steffi Graf
1992 — Steffi Graf
1991 — Steffi Graf
1990 — Martina Navratilova
1989 — Steffi Graf
1988 — Steffi Graf
1987 — Martina Navratilova
1986 — Martina Navratilova
1985 — Martina Navratilova
1984 — Martina Navratilova
1983 — Martina Navratilova
1982 — Martina Navratilova
1981 — Chris Evert Lloyd
1980 — Evonne Goolagong Cawley
1979 — Martina Navratilova
1978 — Martina Navratilova
1977 — Virginia Wade
1976 — Chris Evert
1975 — Billie Jean King
1974 — Chris Evert
1973 — Billie Jean King
1972 — Billie Jean King
1971 — Evonne Goolagong
1970 — Margaret Court
1969 — Ann Haydon Jones
1968 — Billie Jean King
1967 — Billie Jean King
1966 — Billie Jean King
1965 — Margaret Smith
1964 — Maria Bueno
1963 — Margaret Smith
1962 — Karen Hantze Susman
1961 — Angela Mortimer
1960 — Maria Bueno
1959 — Maria Bueno
1958 — Althea Gibson
1957 — Althea Gibson
1956 — Shirley Fry
1955 — Louise Brough
1954 — Maureen Connolly
1953 — Maureen Connolly
1952 — Maureen Connolly
1951 — Doris Hart
1950 — Louise Brough
1949 — Louise Brough
1948 — Louise Brough
1947 — Margaret Osborne
1946 — Pauline Betz
1940-45 — Not held
1939 — Alice Marble
1938 — Helen Wills Moody
1937 — Dorothy Round
1936 — Helen Jacobs
1935 — Helen Wills Moody
1934 — Dorothy Round
1933 — Helen Wills Moody
1932 — Helen Wills Moody
1931 — Cilly Aussen
1930 — Helen Wills Moody
1929 — Helen Wills
1928 — Helen Wills
1927 — Helen Wills
1926 — Kitty McKane Godfree
1925 — Suzanne Lenglen
1924 — Kitty McKane
1923 — Suzanne Lenglen
1922 — Suzanne Lenglen
1921 — Suzanne Lenglen
1920 — Suzanne Lenglen
1919 — Suzanne Lenglen
1915-18 — Not Held
1914 — Dorothea Douglass Chambers
1913 — Dorothea Douglass Chambers
1912 — Ethel Thomson Larcombe
1911 — Dorothea Douglass Chambers
1910 — Dorothea Douglass Chambers
1909 — Dora Boothby
1908 — Charlotte Cooper Sterry
1907 — May Sutton
1906 — Dorothea Douglass
1905 — May Sutton
1904 — Dorothea Douglass
1903 — Dorothea Douglass
1902 — Muriel Robb
1901 — Charlotte Cooper Sterry
1900 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard
1899 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard
1898 — Charlotte Cooper
1897 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard
1896 — Charlotte Cooper
1895 — Charlotte Cooper
1894 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard
1893 — Lottie Dod
1892 — Lottie Dod
1891 — Lottie Dod
1890 — Helena Rice
1889 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard
1888 — Lottie Dod
1887 — Lottie Dod
1886 — Blanche Bingley
1885 — Maud Watson
1884 — Maud Watson
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.