Wimbledon Women’s Final Blowouts

July 13, 2019 10:32 am
 
Open era (since 1968)

2019 — Simona Halep def. Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-2.

2014 — Petra Kvitova def. Eugenie Bouchard, 6-3, 6-0.

1992 — Steffi Graf def. Monica Seles, 6-2, 6-1.

1983 — Martina Navratilova def. Andrea Jaeger, 6-0, 6-3.

1981 — Chris Evert Lloyd def. Hana Mandlikova, 6-2, 6-2.

1975 — Billie Jean King def. Evonne Goolagong Cawley, 6-0, 6-1.

1974 — Chris Evert def. Olga Morozova, 6-0, 6-4.

