Wings-Aces, Box

July 31, 2019 12:05 am
 
DALLAS (54)

Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Harrison 1-4 0-4 2, Ogunbowale 5-12 3-4 14, Plaisance 2-10 1-2 6, Thornton 0-4 2-2 2, Gray 2-8 2-2 7, Gustafson 4-5 3-4 11, Johnson 3-7 1-2 9, McCarty-Williams 1-5 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 12-20 54.

LAS VEGAS (86)

Cambage 1-12 4-4 6, Hamby 6-8 4-7 18, J.Young 1-6 0-0 2, McBride 2-5 2-2 7, Plum 2-4 2-2 6, Colson 2-4 2-2 7, Park 2-4 0-1 4, Rodgers 3-5 0-0 8, Swords 5-8 0-0 10, T.Young 6-8 4-5 18. Totals 30-64 18-23 86.

Dallas 13 14 11 16—54
Las Vegas 24 18 25 19—86

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-20 (Johnson 2-4, Ogunbowale 1-3, Gray 1-3, McCarty-Williams 1-3, Plaisance 1-5, Davis 0-1, Thornton 0-1), Las Vegas 8-13 (T.Young 2-2, Hamby 2-3, Rodgers 2-4, Colson 1-1, McBride 1-2, Cambage 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 39 (Gustafson, Harrison 8), Las Vegas 41 (Hamby 11). Assists_Dallas 11 (Gray 4), Las Vegas 27 (J.Young 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Las Vegas 14. Technicals_Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer, Cambage. A_3,756 (12,000).

