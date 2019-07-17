Listen Live Sports

Wings-Mercury, Box

July 17, 2019 5:33 pm
 
DALLAS (64)

Gray 1-5 2-2 4, Harrison 3-7 1-1 7, McGee-Stafford 3-6 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 6-22 1-2 14, Thornton 3-13 3-4 9, Davis 4-10 0-0 9, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-10 0-0 10, McCarty-Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Plaisance 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-75 7-9 64.

PHOENIX (69)

Bonner 2-9 6-6 10, Carson 4-10 2-3 11, Griner 9-19 5-5 23, January 1-6 0-0 2, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 7, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Little 2-2 6-10 11, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Turner 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-59 19-24 69.

Dallas 17 17 12 18—64
Phoenix 21 10 18 20—69

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-23 (Johnson 2-5, McCarty-Williams 1-1, Davis 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-7, McGee-Stafford 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Gray 0-1, Thornton 0-3), Phoenix 4-11 (Little 1-1, Y.Turner 1-2, Carson 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, January 0-1, Bonner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (McGee-Stafford 11), Phoenix 37 (Bonner 8). Assists_Dallas 13 (McCarty-Williams, Ogunbowale 3), Phoenix 14 (January 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Phoenix 10. A_10,143 (18,422).

