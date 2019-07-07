Listen Live Sports

Wings-Sky, Box

July 7, 2019 8:12 pm
 
DALLAS (66)

Gray 3-9 4-4 10, Harrison 6-11 0-0 12, Ogunbowale 7-21 6-8 22, Plaisance 1-7 1-1 4, Thornton 3-12 2-2 10, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, McCarty-Williams 0-2 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-70 13-15 66.

CHICAGO (78)

DeShields 4-13 0-0 10, Dolson 3-6 2-2 9, Lavender 8-11 3-3 20, Quigley 2-6 2-2 8, Vandersloot 3-8 0-0 7, Copper 5-10 5-7 16, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 28-63 14-16 78.

Dallas 19 16 19 12—66
Chicago 23 18 11 26—78

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-18 (Thornton 2-4, Ogunbowale 2-5, Plaisance 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Gray 0-2), Chicago 8-20 (Quigley 2-4, DeShields 2-6, Lavender 1-1, Dolson 1-2, Vandersloot 1-3, Copper 1-3, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 39 (Harrison, Plaisance 8), Chicago 34 (Lavender 10). Assists_Dallas 18 (Ogunbowale, Plaisance 5), Chicago 23 (Vandersloot 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Chicago 10. Technicals_Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second), Ogunbowale, Williams. A_6,102 (10,387).

