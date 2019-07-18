Wings-Sparks, Box

DALLAS (64)

Davis 2-9 2-2 6, Harrison 6-9 2-2 14, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Ogunbowale 3-13 0-0 7, Thornton 4-12 0-0 9, A.Gray 5-7 1-1 11, McCarty-Williams 1-1 0-0 2, McGee-Stafford 4-7 0-0 9, Plaisance 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 27-69 5-5 64.

LOS ANGELES (69)

C.Gray 5-13 1-2 11, C.Ogwumike 4-8 4-4 12, N.Ogwumike 6-15 9-9 22, Ruffin-Pratt 2-10 0-0 4, Wiese 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 1-1 3-4 5, Mabrey 4-8 2-2 12, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 19-21 69.

Dallas 20 22 9 13—64 Los Angeles 16 16 24 13—69

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-17 (McGee-Stafford 1-1, Plaisance 1-3, Thornton 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Davis 0-1), Los Angeles 4-12 (Mabrey 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Wiese 1-4, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, C.Gray 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (Harrison 9), Los Angeles 31 (C.Gray 9). Assists_Dallas 21 (Ogunbowale 7), Los Angeles 13 (C.Gray 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Los Angeles 14. A_14,050 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.