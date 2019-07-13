Wings-Storm, Box

DALLAS (81)

Gray 6-9 0-0 14, Johnson 7-10 0-2 18, Ogunbowale 6-11 7-8 23, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Thornton 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 5-12 0-1 11, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 2, McCarty-Williams 0-2 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 31-58 7-11 81.

SEATTLE (95)

Canada 4-8 5-5 14, Clark 2-4 0-0 6, Howard 5-11 4-5 14, Russell 6-10 1-2 13, Whitcomb 4-7 0-0 12, Dietrick 0-2 3-4 3, Langhorne 3-3 0-0 8, Mosqueda-Lewis 7-11 0-0 18, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Zellous 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 34-62 13-16 95.

Dallas 13 16 24 28—81 Seattle 33 19 26 17—95

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-19 (Ogunbowale 4-5, Johnson 4-5, Gray 2-2, Davis 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Plaisance 0-1, McCarty-Williams 0-1), Seattle 14-23 (Mosqueda-Lewis 4-6, Whitcomb 4-7, Clark 2-2, Langhorne 2-2, Canada 1-2, Zellous 1-2, Dietrick 0-1, Howard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 27 (Johnson 9), Seattle 28 (Russell 8). Assists_Dallas 19 (Davis 9), Seattle 28 (Canada 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Seattle 11. A_6,451 (10,000).

