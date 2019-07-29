Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin assistant won’t coach in 2019-20 after setback

July 29, 2019 6:55 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck two months ago, won’t coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest.

Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

The school said Monday that Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest.

The school says Moore will be moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

The Chicago native played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

