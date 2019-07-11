Listen Live Sports

Woman blames daughter for beating grandma over game volume

July 11, 2019 11:44 am
 
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A woman has asked a judge to dismiss charges that she beat her mother and shaved her head because she thought the older woman was listening to a Pittsburgh Steelers’ game too loudly on the radio.

Lawyers for Delores Amorino filed legal documents Wednesday that claimed her now 19-year-old daughter is responsible for assaulting the 78-year-old woman.

The filing comes a few weeks after a judge found Amorino was competent to stand trial but her daughter wasn’t.

Authorities have said the two women beat Amorino’s mother and held her captive during an August 2017 attack in their Youngwood home.

A psychiatrist testified the women have been diagnosed with a rare delusional disorder. The women’s delusions make it so one woman believes she’s in a romantic relationship with a current member of the Steelers and the other with a former member.

