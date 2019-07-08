Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Chicago’s Soldier Field

July 8, 2019 7:42 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a woman was hospitalized after accidentally falling about 40 feet (12 meters) from an upper level at Chicago’s Soldier Field while attending a men’s soccer tournament.

Chicago police said in a statement that the 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the fall Sunday night during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Police spokeswoman Ana Pacheco tells the Chicago Tribune that the woman wasn’t badly hurt and “was very lucky.”

The U.S. was outplayed by Mexico in the game. Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give the El Tri a 1-0 victory.

