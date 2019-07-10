World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Orange County
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Springfield
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sunday’s Matches
San Diego at New York, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orange County at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.