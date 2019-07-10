Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
World TeamTennis Glance

July 10, 2019 6:57 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
New York 0 0 .000
Orange County 0 0 .000
Orlando 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
Springfield 0 0 .000
Vegas 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Sunday’s Matches

San Diego at New York, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Matches

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Vegas at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

