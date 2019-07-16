World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Springfield
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Vegas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Orange County
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Monday’s Matches
Philadelphia 25, San Diego 11
Vegas 22, Washington 18
Orlando 22, Orange County 19
New York 24, Vegas 16
Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Orange County at at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.
