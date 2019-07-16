World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Orlando 2 0 1.000 — Springfield 1 0 1.000 ½ New York 1 1 .500 1 Philadelphia 1 1 .500 1 San Diego 1 1 .500 1 Vegas 1 2 .333 1½ Orange County 0 1 .000 1½ Washington 0 1 .000 1½ Monday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, San Diego 11

Vegas 22, Washington 18

Orlando 22, Orange County 19

Tuesday’s Matches

New York 24, Vegas 16

Advertisement

Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Orange County at at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.