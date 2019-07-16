Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 16, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 2 0 1.000
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
San Diego 2 1 .667 ½
New York 1 1 .500 1
Orange County 1 1 .500 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .500
Vegas 1 2 .333
Washington 0 2 .000 2
Monday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, San Diego 11

Vegas 22, Washington 18

Orlando 22, Orange County 19

Tuesday’s Matches

New York 24, Vegas 16

Orange County 23, Philadelphia 15

San Diego 20, Washington 19

Springfield 23, Orlando 15

Wednesday’s Matches

Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Orange County at at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

