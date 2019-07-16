World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Orange County
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.500
|1½
|Vegas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Monday’s Matches
Philadelphia 25, San Diego 11
Vegas 22, Washington 18
Orlando 22, Orange County 19
New York 24, Vegas 16
Orange County 23, Philadelphia 15
San Diego 20, Washington 19
Springfield 23, Orlando 15
Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Orange County at at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.
