Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
World TeamTennis Glance

July 17, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 3 0 1.000
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 ½
San Diego 3 1 .750 ½
Orlando 2 2 .500
New York 1 2 .333 2
Vegas 1 3 .250
Orange County 0 2 .000
Washington 0 2 .000
Tuesday’s Matches

New York 24, Vegas 16

Orange County 23, Philadelphia 15

San Diego 20, Washington 19

Springfield 23, Orlando 15

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16

Orange County at at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Diego 25, Orlando 15

Springfield 25, New York 13

Thursday’s Matches

Orange County at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Diego, 10 pm.

