World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Vegas
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Orange County
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Tuesday’s Matches
New York 24, Vegas 16
Orange County 23, Philadelphia 15
San Diego 20, Washington 19
Springfield 23, Orlando 15
Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16
Orange County at at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Diego 25, Orlando 15
Springfield 25, New York 13
Orange County at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Diego, 10 pm.
