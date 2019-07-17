World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Springfield 3 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 3 1 .750 ½ San Diego 3 1 .750 ½ Orlando 2 2 .500 1½ New York 1 2 .333 2 Vegas 1 3 .250 2½ Orange County 0 2 .000 2½ Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Tuesday’s Matches

New York 24, Vegas 16

Orange County 23, Philadelphia 15

San Diego 20, Washington 19

Springfield 23, Orlando 15

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16

Orange County at at Washington, ppd.

San Diego 25, Orlando 15

Springfield 25, New York 13

Thursday’s Matches

Orange County at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Diego, 10 pm.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.