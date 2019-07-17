World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Vegas
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Orange County
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Tuesday’s Matches
New York 24, Vegas 16
Orange County 23, Philadelphia 15
San Diego 20, Washington 19
Springfield 23, Orlando 15
Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16
Orange County at at Washington, ppd.
San Diego 25, Orlando 15
Springfield 25, New York 13
Orange County at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Diego, 10 pm.
